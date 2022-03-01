Chipotle restaurant possibly coming to Auburn area

Chipotle Mexican Grill could be the next restaurant chain to come to Grant Avenue.

The Town of Sennett Planning Board will review an ongoing site plan for a Chipotle location on Plaza Drive at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

Jeremy Bacon, the board's chair, told The Citizen the restaurant would be built at 1 Plaza Drive, at the far end of the parking lot in front of Staples and across an access drive from Panera Bread.

Bacon stressed that the project is still in its early stages. The site plan has not been finalized, let alone approved by the town, so it's uncertain how big the restaurant will be and even which direction it will face. A state environmental quality review will also need to be completed, and variances will likely need to be approved by the town's zoning board of appeals.

"There are (many) different pressure points to appease everyone," Bacon said. "I'm confident we'll get there, it's just a matter of hammering out those critical points."

The town is working on the project with developer Michael O'Neill of American Group 1 in Skaneateles, Bacon said.

A spokesperson for Chipotle would not confirm to The Citizen that the chain is coming to Sennett, saying only that it is "exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Sennett in the future."

Founded in 1993, the fast casual Mexican food chain has more than 2,000 locations across the U.S.

In the Auburn area, Chipotle would join fellow restaurant chain Moe's Southwest Grill and the locally owned Mesa Grande Taqueria in that marketplace.

If you go WHAT: Town of Sennett Planning Board meeting WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 WHERE: Town offices, 6931 Cherry St. Road, Sennett INFO: Visit sennettny.org or call (315) 253-3712

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

