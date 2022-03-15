Choruses invited to audition to open for rock band Foreigner at New York State Fair

Student choruses are invited to apply for a chance to perform before a concert by classic rock band Foreigner at the New York State Fair this summer.

The fair announced on Tuesday that the band known for “Double Vision” and other hits will return to the fair after having performed there in 2021.

Foreigner will close the first weekend of the fair’s concert season at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on the Chevy Park stage.

Foreigner and the fair are conducting a search for a junior high, high school or college chorus to perform a 10-minute a cappella set about 30 minutes before Foreigner’s concert.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the fair said, the band would invite a chorus onstage during the show to help sing the hit “I Want To Know What Love Is.” They’ve kept the tradition going since then by having a chorus perform before the show. Choruses must bring no more than 25 members and can determine their own program of 10 minutes. The fair will provide up to four admission passes per chorus member, staff member and chaperone along with enough parking passes for all vehicles.

Choruses interested in performing can apply at the fair's website by April 30, where they can upload audio or video of a recent performance and a group photo. A chorus will be chosen at random from among choruses deemed qualified by Foreigner management. Foreigner will donate $500 to the chorus chosen to perform.

“We’re very excited to be able to bring Foreigner back," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "They gave us a great show last year and I know this year’s will be every bit as good. And we're excited to be able to give a group of young singers the amazing experience of being on a professional stage in front of a huge audience.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

