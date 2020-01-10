A two-car crash that seriously injured four people in Mentz Dec. 24 remains under investigation, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.
The collision occurred around 6:57 p.m. on Centerport Road near the intersection with Nauvoo Road. The sheriff's office issued a press release on Christmas Day saying four people in the incident were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with serious injuries, but additional information was not released, including the names of people involved.
Lt. Michael Wellauer on Friday provided the sheriff's office's first public update on the crash investigation. He said a 2017 Subaru owned by Madison V. Bannister, 21, of Port Byron, was traveling west on Centerport, while a 2007 Toyota owned and operated by Keith A. Wiers, 46, of Weedsport, was moving east on Centerport. Wellauer said Brandan C. Ellis, 19, and Darius S. Jennings, 17, were passengers in Bannister's vehicle.
The two cars hit head-on at some point, Wellauer said. Bannister's vehicle spun out and caught fire, but she, Ellis and Jennings were able to get themselves out the vehicle. Wiers' vehicle also spun and he became trapped. Wiers was removed from the car by emergency personnel.
Wellauer said he could not provide an update on the medical status of the four people, but he did confirm that no one was killed. The investigation is ongoing, he said, with no determination made yet on fault and possible charges.
Wellauer said state police and various fire and emergency medical service personnel assisted with the scene.