CIA explains why they honored 'intelligence pioneer' Harriet Tubman

When the CIA unveiled a statue of Harriet Tubman at its headquarters in Langley, Virginia, last week, it was the product of a years-long effort by the agency to recognize the abolitionist's accomplishments and skills.

In 2018, the agency launched a training program, the Harriet Tubman Leadership Ethos Ride. CIA Press Secretary Susan Miller said the program uses Tubman's experiences to "teach CIA officers how to be the best stewards of the trust the American people have placed in them."

Miller added that the "recognition of Tubman's contributions as an intelligence practitioner" led intelligence officers who participated in the program to push for the installation of a statue at CIA headquarters.

Tubman is best known for escaping from slavery, her work on the Underground Railroad and her involvement in the women's rights movement. But she was also a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War and led the Combahee River Raid.

Miller called Tubman "a trailblazer in American intelligence" and "an exceptional leader — serving with courage, conviction and selflessness."

"From disguises to secret communications to safehouses to building trusted networks of contacts, Harriet Tubman was a formidable practitioner of what we would now call 'intelligence tradecraft' — and much of the tradecraft she practiced remains the hallmark of modern intelligence operations," Miller said.

The CIA embraced its officers' effort to erect a statue of Tubman. The agency turned to Brian Hanlon, the same sculptor who built the Tubman statue that stands outside of the Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn. The statue at CIA headquarters is a replica of the Auburn statue.

There are only a few statues on the CIA campus, according to Miller. The statues, she explained, are positioned to show the history of intelligence leading up to the creation of the CIA.

The first statue honors Nathan Hale, who was a spy for the Continental Army during the American Revolution. Tubman's statue is next. Inside the lobby of headquarters is a statue of Gen. William Donovan, who led the Office of Strategic Services — an intelligence agency that was established during World War II before the CIA was founded.

CIA, Miller said, "takes inspiration from those pioneers of intelligence who came before our 75-year existence." Tubman, she continued, is "a standout example of one such pioneer."

"Harriet Tubman was an intelligence collector who lived CIA's ethos of courage and selfless service decades before the agency was even created," Miller said.

The ceremony to unveil the Tubman statue was held on Wednesday, Sept. 7. CIA Director William Burns attended the event and joined Tina Wyatt, Tubman's great-great-great-grandniece, to cut a ribbon dedicating the statue.

In remarks shared on the CIA's Facebook page, Burns said that the agency is "not honoring Tubman simply because of the ops she ran or the intel she collected. We're honoring her for the example she set."

"It's an example of courage, of conviction, of service, and sacrifice, and selflessness," he said. "Of all the things we hope to live up to every day at CIA."