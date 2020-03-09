Citing Cayuga Nation violence, Union Springs officials ask federal judge to rule soon

With the recent violence involving the Cayuga Nation Police Department at a nation property in Seneca Falls, Union Springs officials are asking a federal judge to rule soon in a lawsuit involving nation land in the Cayuga County village.
An attorney representing the village in a 2014 lawsuit filed by the Cayuga Nation submitted a letter to U.S. District Court Judge David N. Hurd on March 2 expressing concern that violence could erupt in Union Springs, where federal representative Clint Halftown's group operates a convenience store and gambling facility. The faction led by Halftown filed the lawsuit against Union Springs.
At issue in that case is the Cayuga Nation's claim that the village cannot enforce its decades-old ordinance that prohibits gaming. The village has argued it can enforce its law, based on Supreme Court rulings involving Indian nation-owned land that's not held in trust by the federal government. Both the Union Springs and Seneca Falls properties are fee-owned by the nation after they were purchased from private landowners many years ago.
Hurd has been reviewing briefs from both sides in the Union Springs case since last fall, but has not issued a ruling on motions for summary judgement from both sides.
In the meantime, the Cayuga Nation council led by Halftown ordered its newly created police department to raid a Seneca Falls property that had been controlled by another Cayuga Nation faction that opposes Halftown. The overnight raid on Feb. 22 included partial demolitions of several buildings on the site, and the nation police force took eight people into temporary custody, charging one with violating tribal law.
A week later, a protest of that action held by the Cayuga Nation chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy escalated into violent clashes in Seneca Falls between supporters of the chiefs and the Halftown-run police force.
Those events prompted attorney David Tennant, who represents Union Springs in its lawsuit, to write to the judge in that case.
"The lawless behavior is an affront to the rule of law and instills widespread concern about violence begetting violence," he wrote. Tennant concluded by asking Hurd to make a clear ruling on the matter in Union Springs "before the situation deteriorates further."
One of the attorneys representing the Cayuga Nation, David DeBruin, responded to that letter by accusing the village of smearing the nation in a response that was sent to the judge.
"The (village) letter’s evident purpose is to disparage the Nation before this Court with assertions that the Nation has 'resort(ed) to violent self-help.' Tellingly, the Village does not even pretend that this smear has any relevance to the legal issues raised by this case," DeBruin wrote on March 3.
Tennant responded with a second letter that argued the unrest in Seneca Falls was directly relevant to the key issues in the Union Springs matter.
"We do not intend to 'smear' the Nation," he wrote in a March 6 letter to the judge. "Rather we wish to express the deep concern within the Village about internal tribal violence spilling out again into our community — and our need for a judicial ruling to provide jurisdictional clarity over the fee lands in question. The Cayugas continue to claim sovereign control over their fee lands in derogation of state and local government as evidenced by their actions in Seneca Falls. No other fee owner is allowed to demolish buildings without first obtaining a demolition permit that sets the time and conditions for conducting the demolition work so as to mitigate health and safety hazards. ... No other landowner would be allowed to undertake such hazardous work without a demolition permit, much less at night and at gunpoint."
DeBruin fired back the same day and claimed that Tennant was making false statements.
"Mr. Tennant makes the irresponsible claim that the Nation recovered its stolen properties 'at gunpoint'; at no point did any Cayuga Nation police officer have any need or occasion to use, threaten to use, or demonstrate possession of a firearm," he wrote. "Demolition of buildings is occurring pursuant to permits issued by the Town of Seneca Falls, New York."
Seneca Falls has issued demolition permits for the sites, but they were obtained after the Feb. 22 raid in which several structures had already been partially or fully razed. In addition, the faction that controlled the Seneca Falls store prior to the raid has circulated video footage from a Ring security camera inside the Seneca Falls store that appears to show Cayuga Nation officers displaying firearms when they entered the building, and people who were detained by the officers have said they were being held at gunpoint.
