Citing Cayuga Nation violence, Union Springs officials ask federal judge to rule soon

"The (village) letter’s evident purpose is to disparage the Nation before this Court with assertions that the Nation has 'resort(ed) to violent self-help.' Tellingly, the Village does not even pretend that this smear has any relevance to the legal issues raised by this case," DeBruin wrote on March 3.

"We do not intend to 'smear' the Nation," he wrote in a March 6 letter to the judge. "Rather we wish to express the deep concern within the Village about internal tribal violence spilling out again into our community — and our need for a judicial ruling to provide jurisdictional clarity over the fee lands in question. The Cayugas continue to claim sovereign control over their fee lands in derogation of state and local government as evidenced by their actions in Seneca Falls. No other fee owner is allowed to demolish buildings without first obtaining a demolition permit that sets the time and conditions for conducting the demolition work so as to mitigate health and safety hazards. ... No other landowner would be allowed to undertake such hazardous work without a demolition permit, much less at night and at gunpoint."