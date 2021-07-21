Citing driver shortage, Centro to offer limited Park-N-Ride service for NYS Fair

Centro will offer shuttles during the New York State Fair, but limited service will be available due to a driver shortage.

The Park-N-Ride shuttles will be available from Centro's downtown Syracuse hub, Destiny USA in Syracuse and Long Branch Park in the town of Geddes. Fairgoers can park at those locations and ride a bus to the fair's main gate. Parking at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park will be free.

A full schedule for the fair Park-N-Ride service will be available in the coming days, according to Centro. The cost will be $2 for adults and $1 for seniors, individuals with disabilities and children ages 6-9. Masks will be required to ride the shuttles.

Centro will offer free rides from the fair's Orange Lot and the Willis Avenue parking lot.

There will be significantly fewer Park-N-Ride locations for this year's fair, which runs from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6. During the 2019 fair, there were more sites in Onondaga County and a few in Cayuga County — Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius, Jreck Subs in Weedsport and the village office in Port Byron. There was also a Park-N-Ride location in Elbridge, not far from the Cayuga-Onondaga county line.