Citing driver shortage, Centro to offer limited Park-N-Ride service for NYS Fair
The main gate and an I Love New York sign at the New York State Fairgrounds. 

 Robert Harding, The Citizen

Centro will offer shuttles during the New York State Fair, but limited service will be available due to a driver shortage. 

The Park-N-Ride shuttles will be available from Centro's downtown Syracuse hub, Destiny USA in Syracuse and Long Branch Park in the town of Geddes. Fairgoers can park at those locations and ride a bus to the fair's main gate. Parking at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park will be free. 

A full schedule for the fair Park-N-Ride service will be available in the coming days, according to Centro. The cost will be $2 for adults and $1 for seniors, individuals with disabilities and children ages 6-9. Masks will be required to ride the shuttles. 

Centro will offer free rides from the fair's Orange Lot and the Willis Avenue parking lot. 

There will be significantly fewer Park-N-Ride locations for this year's fair, which runs from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6. During the 2019 fair, there were more sites in Onondaga County and a few in Cayuga County — Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius, Jreck Subs in Weedsport and the village office in Port Byron. There was also a Park-N-Ride location in Elbridge, not far from the Cayuga-Onondaga county line. 

But according to Brian Schultz, Centro's CEO, the agency is being affected by a shortage of bus drivers. It's a nationwide problem for the industry. 

"This decision was made after careful consideration of our projected staffing during the fair and our ongoing commitment to our daily transit services that are critical for the communities we serve," Schultz said. "Limiting our services to these three locations will allow us to maintain our current daily service, maximize the use of our workforce and deliver a dependable service for fairgoers." 

In its Park-N-Ride announcement, Centro said that it is hiring bus drivers, mechanics and servicer/cleaners. The job listings are available on Centro's website at centro.org

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

