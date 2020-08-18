Citing parent concerns, Auburn schools to start online

Due to this feedback and other factors, such as the district getting their questions answered on testing, contact tracing and more, Pirozzolo told the board he is looking at a phased-in approach to reopening. The school year would begin all-online and grades would get phased in, with students receiving in-person instruction on some days and distance learning on others. He said before the meeting the district is looking at possibly having some children, such as special education or universal prekindergarten students, be present at school at the start of the year, but that hasn't been determined yet.

Pirozzolo said previously that he feels having every student come to school buildings every day is not yet feasible, citing health and safety concerns and state reopening guidelines. The superintendent also said Tuesday that it's possible the district could be forced to do remote instruction only, and that it's important they are properly prepared for distance education, including under the hybrid model.

"We have to make sure that our online instruction is top-notch," he said.

He stressed that the district's plans are fluid and subject to change. Different board members voiced their support of the strategy.

"The one thing that I want to emphasize is we want to get our children back to school as soon as possible in a safe way where our children and parents feel safe, where our staff feel safe," Pirozzolo said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

