Citing parent concerns, Auburn schools to start online

In light of 1,000 responses from Auburn Enlarged City School District families saying they want their children to do online instruction only, the district is opting not to have students attend in person at the start of the school year.
Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo gave an update on the district's plan for the fall to the board of education Tuesday night. This decision is a departure from the district saying as recently as last week that it was looking at a strategy utilizing both remote learning and in-person education, where different groups of students would be in school buildings on different days. Pirozzolo recently said families were sent a survey asking about their interest in online-only education.
At Tuesday's workshop, Pirozzolo said the district received 1,000 responses from families who said they want to opt for 100% virtual learning. He added that he never expected the number of responses to be that high.
"Yes, we have many parents that are not fearful of sending their kids back to school, but again, we have the needs of Auburn (and) our community, and we have to do it with the resources that are in front of us," he said. "I think the hybrid model is the model that we are striving toward, I just don't know if we're there yet."
Due to this feedback and other factors, such as the district getting their questions answered on testing, contact tracing and more, Pirozzolo told the board he is looking at a phased-in approach to reopening. The school year would begin all-online and grades would get phased in, with students receiving in-person instruction on some days and distance learning on others. He said before the meeting the district is looking at possibly having some children, such as special education or universal prekindergarten students, be present at school at the start of the year, but that hasn't been determined yet.
Pirozzolo said previously that he feels having every student come to school buildings every day is not yet feasible, citing health and safety concerns and state reopening guidelines. The superintendent also said Tuesday that it's possible the district could be forced to do remote instruction only, and that it's important they are properly prepared for distance education, including under the hybrid model.
"We have to make sure that our online instruction is top-notch," he said.
He stressed that the district's plans are fluid and subject to change. Different board members voiced their support of the strategy.
"The one thing that I want to emphasize is we want to get our children back to school as soon as possible in a safe way where our children and parents feel safe, where our staff feel safe," Pirozzolo said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
