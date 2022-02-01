City condemns Auburn motel for lack of heat and hot water

The city of Auburn has condemned a motel due to numerous code violations, including a lack of safe heating and hot water.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said Grant Motel, 255 Grant Ave., was condemned by the city Code Enforcement Office Monday afternoon. The city received a complaint about a lack of working heat and hot water at the building last week.

The motel has been one of the housing options the Cayuga County Department of Social Services has used for residents facing homelessness, along with shelters and other lodging establishments. As part of the condemnation process, the city worked with the county to ensure those displaced by Monday's action had access to alternative housing. He said about 17 people were displaced.

"We're sensitive to the issues and the challenges of the individuals that were housed there, as well as county social services, but we have an obligation and a responsibility to make sure that people are being housed in appropriate, safe housing," Dygert said.

The majority of the rooms at the establishment did not have heat and many lacked hot hater.

Portable space heaters were being used in rooms, Dygert said. Using those devices for primary heat is a code violation because of the fire hazard they can present.

"With the extreme cold we've had, and it looks like we're going to get some pretty cold again this weekend, it's not appropriate to have people living in those conditions," Dygert said.

Beyond the heat and hot water issues, Dygert continued, there was a "significant list of other code violations of varying severities" at the motel. That information is being compiled by code enforcement and Auburn's corporation counsel office, he said, and those issues would need to be addressed before the building could be officially reoccupied.

County property records list the owner of Grant Motel as Chandrika Patel, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

According to city records, the motel property has been the source of numerous police and fire calls in recent years. In 2021, Auburn Police Department was dispatched there 74 times and the Auburn Fire Department was called 31 times. The year before, there were 54 police and 28 fire calls. So far in 2022, police have gone to the premises eight times and the fire department twice. In addition, the motel owner owes $47,121 in property taxes dating back to 2018.

A few of the motel's tenants have refused to leave. Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said his office was working to file an order to show cause in state Supreme Court in Cayuga County to get the building vacated.

"With this cold snap that we are going through, it's a cause for concern that people (are) being allowed to stay in a dwelling that doesn't have heat," he said.

Garland added that certain minimum standards on how a dwelling is maintained need to be met.

"Upon inspection, it's clear that those minimum standards are not being met and they are not being met to such an extent that it is a cause for concern for the safety of the people that are staying there," he said.

Christine Bianco, who was appointed in January as the commissioner of social services for Cayuga County, said there were 12 people who had rooms paid for by the county Department of Social Services on Monday, and other housing arrangements have been made for those individuals. She added that she understands there were other people who were paying for stays at the motel with their own money, and the county offered information to some of those remaining motel occupants about potential help the county DSS might be able to offer them.

There had been concerns raised in recent weeks over issues at the motel such as the lack of heat and hot water, adding that the county has been in contact with Patel, who was "working on getting them repaired," Bianco said.

"She had been working on that and I think that she had definitely provided information that she was reaching out to providers to try to come look at the hotel and the systems to try to get them repaired but I don't think that she was successful at getting those done quickly," Bianco said.

Both the county DSS and city code enforcement went through the motel Monday before the condemnation decision was made.

The county's DSS case managers works with residents who are temporarily staying in establishments such as Grant Motel and attempts to make sure that standards for housing conditions at being met.

"We want to make sure that the folks that we are helping have what they need, that they are safe and that we're doing everything that we can to help them," Bianco said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

