City nuisance abatement committee hearing for Auburn property moved to November

AUBURN — A city hearing on an Auburn property that has garnered several community complaints has been pushed back to next month.

The property at 64 Grant Ave. was originally supposed to be the subject of a hearing at the start of a Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee meeting Wednesday morning. However, the committee members — Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz and Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony, filling in for Chief James Slayton — approved the adoption of nuisance abatement committee hearing rules and procedures at the beginning of the meeting. The hearing for 64 Grant Ave. was rescheduled for the meeting on Nov. 16.

Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said afterward it was determined after the hearing was originally set for Wednesday that the procedures for nuisance committee hearings within the city's municipal codes needed to be fleshed out.

"The nuisance chapter of the municipal code allows for the nuisance abatement committee to create its own rules and procedures," Garland said. "The nuisance abatement committee is empowered to hear cases and apply remedies administratively, but the code doesn't specifically address how a hearing should take place and what occurs after a hearing, in terms of records. It's very bare bones in terms of what should happen and how a hearing should go."

Garland added the new rules and procedures have to be adopted before a hearing could be held, in order for everyone involved to receive proper notice of what the rules would entail.

"The nuisance chapter requires certain notice be given, and that is to allow for a due process of law," he said. "Part of the due process of law is not only being aware that a hearing is going to take place, but is having knowledge of what that hearing will consist of. Obviously the accusations are a big part of that, but procedurally, you should be able to know what you're walking into, basically."

Three people who have property near 64 Grant Ave. all complained about the property during the nuisance committee meeting on Sept. 21, according to the minutes. Neighbors talked about issues such as people coming onto their properties, a frequent police presence at the building and a series of different disruptions. They expressed concerns about a heavy presence of drugs and communicated frustration over those issues.

Attorney Justin Huffman, representing Grillo Properties, which is affiliated with G&P Rental, the owner of the 64 Grant Ave. property, said he understood his clients were "attempting to completely vacate the property so they can make sure all the issues are dealt with and leave it vacated until everything can be repaired and addressed." He later said, "it's my client's intention to completely vacate the property and clean up the property before bringing any new tenants in."

People spoke about the property after it was announced the hearing would not take place. Timothy Dec, of 58 Grant Ave., who spoke at September's meeting, said that since the last meeting, people had been walking in and out of the 64 Grant Ave. building and "yelling and screaming at each other, including last night." He addressed Dygert directly.

"Mr. Dygert, I'm tired of this, really. This is the third straight month I've been here, raising complaints, concerns about the quality of life and personal safety, not only for myself but my fellow neighbors," Dec said. He concluded by saying, "Enough enough. Please, it's time to act."

Huffman then spoke, saying two of the units on the 64 Grant Ave. property are vacant and boarded, while two units are currently still occupied.

"One of the units, we have an agreement with to vacate it by the end of the month, so that third unit will be vacant by the end of the month," he said.

Huffman understands the next court date regarding this matter for the tenant of the fourth unit, "which is a more problematic tenant, which we do acknowledge," is Nov. 1, adding that the matter is pending.

"So my clients are making significant progress towards cleaning up this property," Huffman said.

The proposed rules and procedures for nuisance abatement committee hearings, available through the city's website, said the committee will "not be bound by laws of evidence in the conduct of hearing proceedings, but the determination shall be founded upon sufficient legal evidence."

At a hearing, the rules and procedures said, the respondent can appear personally, "shall have the right to counsel, and may cross-examine witnesses against him and produce evidence and witnesses in his or her behalf. The hearing shall proceed according to the customary practices of an adversarial proceeding."