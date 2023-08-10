David Wilcox Features editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The previous owners of the Hunter Dinerant said they felt it spiritually belonged to the city of Auburn. Now it does officially as well.

According to Cayuga County property records, the city acquired the 18 Genesee St. diner from previous owners Rachael and Bill Juhl for $0 in May. Its 2023 full market value is $145,938.

What the city plans to do with the iconic downtown diner is unknown, however, as officials declined comment on the acquisition to The Citizen this week.

The Juhls purchased the Hunter Dinerant in 2011. Aside from a brief stoppage at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they ran the diner until it served its last burger melt on Dec. 31, 2022.

The steel railcar diner opened on Genesee Street in 1951 after being trucked there. Perched atop beams over the Owasco River, it was beloved for its neon signage and famed for its connection to U.S. President Joe Biden. His first wife, Neilia Hunter, was the daughter of the restaurant's namesakes and owners, Robert and Louise Hunter. The Biden family has visited the restaurant, most recently in 2014.

In 2020, the Juhls weren't sure they would be able to reopen the Hunter Dinerant due to COVID-19. But they were sure, Bill Juhl told The Citizen at the time, that the diner's legacy would continue.

"It's the city's diner, it never was really ours. We're just caretakers of it," he said. "The diner will be back, no matter who owns it. It will always be a part of Auburn."

Hunter Dinerant in Auburn closes Those hoping to begin 2023 with breakfast at the Hunter Dinerant will have to make other plans, as the landmark Auburn restaurant served its l…

Gallery: Landmark Auburn diner closing, served the community since 1951