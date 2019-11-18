With Thanksgiving around the corner, the city of Auburn released the details of its annual holiday festivities Monday.
The city and the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District will present Miracle on Genesee Street and the 33rd annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The day will begin at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St., where there will be a Mindful Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new event, created by Sandy Shutter and Renee Catalfano, will offer activities and products that can provide calm and healing during the holiday season. Items will include artisan soaps, feminist art and mocktails, and participants will include yoga instructors and Serenity Wellness, of Auburn.
At 3 p.m., horse and wagon rides around Seward Park will begin, as will music by Perform 4 Purpose and Genesee Elementary School's Harriet Tubman Singers. Both will continue at the center until 5 p.m.
The Holiday Parade will begin at 6 p.m. and proceed from East Genesee and North Fulton streets down Genesee and William streets, then stop at Memorial City Hall. Parade emcee Joe Salzone and city dignitaries will be located in front of Silbert Optical. The parade will see about 50 businesses and community organizations showcase their floats, such as Capt. Jack, the Skills USA program at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, and local fire departments. The top three floats will win cash prizes of $150, $100 and $75, respectively, from the Downtown Auburn BID.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the end of the parade, riding on a sleigh on the Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center float. The Clauses will then move to Memorial City Hall for visits during the city's tree-lighting ceremony after the parade. The winners of the parade float contest will be announced there as well.
Nov. 30 will also be Small Business Saturday, and several downtown businesses will be participating with discounts and specials. For more information on them, find the event on the BID's Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the BID is also encouraging downtown property owners to decorate their windows for the holiday season. A decoration contest runs through Dec. 15, and the top three participants will be awarded prizes for holiday themes, creativity and personal identity. To participate, contact the BID office at (315) 252-7874.