City of Auburn announces street closure dates for downtown paving project

The city of Auburn has announced that a major access road will close for most of the month of October while it's repaved.

John Street, which spans the Arterial to East Genesee Street, will close Oct. 4 through the end of the month, the city announced Tuesday. The street and part of East Genesee will be repaved as part of a $850,000 project supported by a $1.54 million New York State Touring Route Fund Grant. Along with the repaving, the project will include new storm sewers, sidewalk and curb improvement, and more.

Traffic will be prompted to use North Street as a detour. Eastbound Route 5 turns from the Arterial down John Street and onto East Genesee, and the small residential street also provides access from the Arterial to Route 38A. East Genesee Street will remain open during the project, but partial closures with lane reductions will take place as needed, the city said in its announcement.

“This investment in the east side of our downtown is long overdue, Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill said. "We will be improving or installing the infrastructure underneath the streets, as well as, giving each street a much needed repaving. It will be a challenging short term inconvenience, however, in the end we will have an improved East Hill and John Street area for years to come."

Local residents and businesses will have access to John Street coordinated by the project's contractor, Paul F. Vitale Inc. of Auburn.

For more information on the project, visit auburnny.gov/johnstreetpaving.

