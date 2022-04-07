City of Auburn approves downtown art sign project

The city of Auburn has approved a project to dress up several downtown street lights and promote the area's historic and cultural attractions in the process.

The city's Public Arts Commission unanimously approved the $35,050 project at its Wednesday meeting. It will commission more than 40 double-sided aluminum banner signs from local artists featuring the Seward House Museum, Auburn Public Theater and more local sites. The project is supported by the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from New York state.

Jesse Kline, the project's lead, said the project originally consisted of 45 signs, but cost increases have lowered that number to about 42. They will be installed on light poles on Loop Road near Wegmans and Market Street Park, as well as Dill Street, William Street, the segment of North Street inside Loop Road, and Genesee Street between James and Washington streets.

"This project will help educate both our city's residents and visitors about our abundant attractions and assets," said Kline — who is also marketing chair of the city's Historic & Cultural Sites Commission, assistant director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District and a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council Board of Directors — in her public art application.

The signs were designed to draw people to the sites they depict, so they're "representational and interesting," Kline said. Participating artists include Tom Hussey (Auburn Public Theater, Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the Seward House Museum), Dawn Jordan (Harriet Tubman Home, Willard Memorial Chapel), Candy Lucas (Fort Hill Cemetery, Schweinfurth Art Center), Sally Stormon (New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, Emerson Park, Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum) and Sandy Shutter (Case Research Laboratory, The Rev Theatre Company.)

In an artist statement, Shutter said her sign for The Rev signifies "self-immersion into a different world and time." The steampunk imagery in her sign for the Case Research Laboratory, meanwhile, was inspired by a drawing of a camera for sound recording and Theodore Case's alkaline earth oxide light, an invention that recorded sound on the margins of film strips.

"I wanted to highlight the beauty and intricacies of the lines and curves in this amazing creation," she said.

Auburn businesses Coburn Design and Farmboy Graphics will assist with the design and installation of the signs, respectively.

Their installation will last one or two days later this spring, Kline said. They will require no maintenance.

"This is a very exciting project that will help transform our city's core urban landscape," she said.

