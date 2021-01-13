City of Auburn awaits permit to demolish Wall Street church

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roblee, who's been inside the church in recent years, said it has a hole in its roof the size of a car. As a result of being exposed to the elements for so long, the floors in its chapel, Sunday school room and other areas are sunken or rotted away. Another heavy winter could bring the structure down, he continued. In his opinion, the church is past the point of being saved.

The main reason the building got to that point, Roblee said, is the difficulty the city has encountered trying to communicate with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church about its fate.

"I think they've essentially washed their hands or walked away because it was cost-prohibitive," he said.

"An absentee landlord ultimately killed that building. There was no negligence on the part of the city, no lack of concern among local preservationists."

A representative of the church could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the building has been a tough sell on the marketplace, Roblee said. Even with historic tax credits and other incentives, and the potential of sparking redevelopment in the small neighborhood as an anchor there, it's received little interest. That's because, along with its condition and its proximity to Auburn Correctional Facility, its historic architecture limits its potential uses.