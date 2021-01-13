City of Auburn awaits permit to demolish Wall Street church

A historic Auburn church built in 1886 could come down in 2021.
The city of Auburn has applied for a court order to demolish the crumbling brick and limestone Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church at the corner of Wall and Washington streets.
Assistant Corporation Council Nate Garland told The Citizen the city is pursuing demolition because the building has been deemed structurally unsound by Auburn's code enforcement office, and the church that owns it is unwilling to make the necessary repairs. After delays due to COVID-19, the city's application will be reviewed in February. If it is granted, the city will begin taking bids.
Garland said the city doesn't anticipate any difficulty obtaining the order, nor has it encountered any opposition to demolishing the building. There is currently no firm timetable for the demolition.
The church would nevertheless be a loss for Auburn and particularly the local neighborhood, said Andy Roblee, a historic preservation planner and member of the city's Historic Resources Review Board.
"It was a perfect storm of problems working against the survival of this building," he told The Citizen on Tuesday. "It's really a shame to me."
Located at 71 Wall St., the Gothic Revival church was in use through the early 2000s. In the 1900s, its congregation included a nephew of Harriet Tubman. It was bought in 1993 by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. But a few years later, the congregation had to leave the building due to its deteriorating condition, which would have cost more than $30,000 to stabilize. In 2014, the city included the church on a list of hazardous properties and installed a safety fence around it as bricks and other debris fell onto the sidewalks.
Roblee, who's been inside the church in recent years, said it has a hole in its roof the size of a car. As a result of being exposed to the elements for so long, the floors in its chapel, Sunday school room and other areas are sunken or rotted away. Another heavy winter could bring the structure down, he continued. In his opinion, the church is past the point of being saved.
The main reason the building got to that point, Roblee said, is the difficulty the city has encountered trying to communicate with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church about its fate.
"I think they've essentially washed their hands or walked away because it was cost-prohibitive," he said.
"An absentee landlord ultimately killed that building. There was no negligence on the part of the city, no lack of concern among local preservationists."
A representative of the church could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, the building has been a tough sell on the marketplace, Roblee said. Even with historic tax credits and other incentives, and the potential of sparking redevelopment in the small neighborhood as an anchor there, it's received little interest. That's because, along with its condition and its proximity to Auburn Correctional Facility, its historic architecture limits its potential uses.
The church was built to serve its 19th century working class neighborhood with auditorium seating that centered the clergy amid the congregation, Roblee said, and placed them on the same level. But as congregations shrink and merge with others due to dwindling church attendance across the country, buildings like Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church are brought to a crossroads.
Even if the building can't be saved, though, parts of it possibly can be. Roblee and a group of preservationists called CR0WD (Circularity, Reuse, 0-Waste Development) are in contact with the city about salvaging the church's more valuable features, such as its stained glass windows and the massive hammer beam trusses that hold up its roof. Removing and transporting those features would be a logistical challenge, Roblee said. But, motivated by the saying that "the greenest building is the one that's already been built," the group hopes to keep them out of the landfill with the rest of the church.
"Somebody in the country wants these pieces, or would want them," Roblee said. "It's just a matter of connecting the pieces with them."
