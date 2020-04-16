City of Auburn cancels Memorial Day weekend events

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Auburn announced Thursday that it is canceling all of its sponsored events for the month of May, including events planned for city parks and downtown, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest of those cancellations are the city's annual Memorial Day weekend events: Majorpalooza and its races, the Memorial Day parade and Veterans Memorial Park ceremony, and the Auburn Kiwanis Club's Duck Derby.

“The COVID-19 crisis presents very challenging times for us all and it is unfortunate that some of our favorite event traditions will need to take a year off, however, we must plan ahead and in the interest of public health and safety our May events will be cancelled,” Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said in a news release.

Also canceled are the Memorial Day food truck rodeo and volunteer flower planting days sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said decisions about events in June and afterward — which include the city's annual summer concert series — will be made on a rolling basis, and based on the state's guidance about the pandemic.

“There is a tremendous amount of planning and financial investment that the city and event organizers make to execute our larger downtown and park events," Dygert said. "We cannot plan and promote events this year in the same way we always have."