AUBURN — Auburn City Council members approved bringing in a new billing company for the municipality's ambulance service to replace the current provider.

At its meeting at Memorial City Hall Thursday, the council authorized a resolution to award a contract to MedEx Billing, based out of the Genesee County town of LeRoy. The resolution, available through Auburn's website, noted that in April, the city advertised a request for proposals for ambulance billing services. On May 12, the resolution said, the city received responses from six different entities. MedEx is currently slated to begin providing billing services for the city "on or about" Aug. 1, the resolution continued.

In late September 2021, council chose the Pittsburgh-based company Quick Med Claims as the medical billing company for Auburn City Ambulance, a city-run service approved by council in June 2021 that began operations later that fall.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said at Thursday's meeting that MedEx would be replacing Quick Med Claims. The city had decided to "move on to a company that's a little more responsive to our concerns and provides a little more accurate data and follow-up for us," Dygert said. Both emergency medical services staff and financial staff for the city have looked over "the information as we find problems, right, we find issues," Dygert continued.

"The company has been good about correcting those issues but we shouldn't be finding as many issues as we find, and about a month or two ago, we put the company on notice that we would be seeking another company to take over and cease their contract on July 31st," he said.

Mayor Mike Quill asked if the city would be ending its contract with Quick Med Claims prematurely. Dygert said that through the provisions in the city's contract with the company, Auburn will be "ending the contract prior to the end of the contract."

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked if there any penalties to ending the contract with Quick Med Claims early and Dygert said no.

"Based on the verbiage in the contract and the agreement, we had a certain time period we had to give them for notice and then they are obligated to us to provide 90 days of service beyond that to work with us through the transition," Dygert said.

The city manager later said Quick Med Claims has been good about working with the city as the parties wrap up their contract "and making corrections and making adjustments."

Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz, who was one of four city employees on the review committee for the request for proposals process related to a new billing agency, later told council MedEx provided three references within New York state. The city called each of them, Fritz said, adding that MedEx "got a favorable review from all of them," including the city of Ithaca, which has a municipal-run ambulance run ambulance service MedEx provides billing for.

Dygert later clarified the resolution the city would be voting on Thursday night was related to picking a new billing provider and not on a specific contract with MedEx. He said the city hopes to get a contract out for the council to vote on "the first part of July."

After the meeting, Dygert said the city was not pleased with Quick Med Claims' "responsiveness to issues that came up and answering questions, working through problems." He added that there were responsiveness issues with the city and "also members of the community, when they would have a billing issue."

The city previously said in February 2023 it would be looking for a payment collections agency for the ambulance service. Dygert said Thursday the city hopes to have a collections company in the next couple of months.