The last time the people rehabilitating the Auburn Schine Theater spoke publicly about the project, they said they hoped to reopen the art deco theater around the 85th anniversary of its 1938 opening.

That anniversary is Friday, Sept. 15 — and the theater appears no closer to reopening then than it did when Bowers Development provided that date to Auburn City Council at a presentation in June 2022.

The city hopes to receive another update soon from Bowers, whose East Syracuse office is the registered address for the theater's owner, Schines Theater LLC. Jennifer Haines, director of Auburn's Office of Planning and Economic Development, told The Citizen on Tuesday that she has requested another presentation on the Schine from Bowers to City Council.

"We're ready to put them on the agenda whenever they can," she said. "I expect council will want some discussion on the Schine within the next month. Our first hope is it's from the LLC themselves."

During the June 2022 presentation, the developer's president, Bryan Bowers, told council he'd like to come back that October or November.

"I think there's going to be a lot of progress by that point, and we hope to share a lot more information," he said.

Since then, Haines said, the city has met with Bowers once, privately. That fall, he told officials he had lost financing for the theater's rehabilitation due to COVID-19, and was working to replace it. Haines recommended a local bank afterward, she continued. In June of this year she received a phone call from a member of Bowers' team, who said they were still working on financing.

Bowers and Bowers Development Vice President Michael Licata did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The Citizen.

The Schine rehabilitation project, which Bowers has budgeted at $6 million, remains eligible for a total of $2.2 million in state funding, Haines said: a $1.2 million grant through the Regional Economic Development Council, and a $1 million Restore New York grant awarded to the city on the theater's behalf. Bowers also received $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the city to remediate its hazardous materials. That work was completed in January 2018, shortly after Bowers agreed to purchase the Schine from the Cayuga County Arts Council.

Asked whether the city is worried about the lack of progress on the Schine after allocating $800,000 to it, Haines noted that the remediation part of the project is complete.

"The point of (allocating the funds) was to make the building ready for redevelopment," she said. "That is still our hope — that redevelopment moves forward in a timely fashion."

Nor is the city worried about the theater's marquee, which Bowers said would be removed and rehabilitated in fall 2020. The developer then said that work would take place in fall 2022. As it continues to deteriorate, Haines said the city does have its eye on the structure. But she noted that Bowers has been quick to address any potential safety risks to the public, such as broken windows.

"We continue to expect and anticipate that (the marquee) is the next step for the project," Haines said.

Meanwhile, Schines Theater LLC continues to owe the city taxes on the South Street theater. It owes $12,966.42 since its last payment in January 2022, Treasurer Robert Gauthier told The Citizen.

The state Historic Preservation Office, which must approve any work on the theater, told The Citizen on Tuesday that the only work it has approved since 2017 was the attachment of a banner in 2021.

Bowers Development has said that once rehabilitated, the Schine will be able to host events ranging from live music and theater to weddings and conventions.

The developer briefly advertised leasing opportunities at the theater on commercial real estate sites like Loopnet and Showcase this spring, but the listings have since been removed.

