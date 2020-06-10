City of Auburn mulls expanding outdoor seating for bars, restaurants

+7 Thirstier Pug: Auburn craft beer taproom, shop moves to bigger space AUBURN — When Mike Sigona opened the Thirsty Pug Craft Beer Market in June 2014, he wasn't easy to find. And he didn't have to be.

That's why the city of Auburn is working with downtown business owners like Sigona to give them more options for outdoor seating.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said Wednesday that about six to eight Auburn businesses have already submitted plans to expand their outdoor areas.

He and city staff have been meeting with the owners, as well as the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District, to make sure they can expand within the rules. Those rules include the COVID-19 guidance of the New York State Liquor Authority, which dictates precisely where and how a business that serves alcohol can do so anyplace it wasn't already. But the rules also include ones that predated the pandemic, such as the need for a public right of way on sidewalks that accommodates people with disabilities.

Dygert said the businesses submitted their plans on Monday, and he hopes the city will be able to grant them permission to expand by this weekend. The plans will still have to be submitted to the Liquor Authority, he continued, but the city can give the go-ahead to businesses in the meantime if their plans meet all the necessary criteria.