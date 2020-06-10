City of Auburn mulls expanding outdoor seating for bars, restaurants

Friday, Thirsty Pug Craft Beer in Auburn began seating customers for the first time in almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like all bars and restaurants in upstate New York, however, the Genesee Street taproom and bottle shop can only seat those customers outside at the moment. And with the state requiring 6 feet of social distance between tables, Sigona is only able to seat eight people, maximum, in his humble sidewalk area.
So, since Friday, Sigona has had to turn away customers — customers he could use after three months of being limited to bottle and can sales.
"People really want to get out and support the local spots, and have a change of scenery from their house," he said. "There's just no room."
Sigona will be able to seat those customers indoors again, at 50% capacity, when phase three of the central New York region's reopening begins as soon as Friday. But, with the coronavirus reportedly easier to catch indoors, customers may be a little more reluctant to return to bar stools and booths than the sunny outdoors.
That's why the city of Auburn is working with downtown business owners like Sigona to give them more options for outdoor seating.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said Wednesday that about six to eight Auburn businesses have already submitted plans to expand their outdoor areas.
He and city staff have been meeting with the owners, as well as the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District, to make sure they can expand within the rules. Those rules include the COVID-19 guidance of the New York State Liquor Authority, which dictates precisely where and how a business that serves alcohol can do so anyplace it wasn't already. But the rules also include ones that predated the pandemic, such as the need for a public right of way on sidewalks that accommodates people with disabilities.
Dygert said the businesses submitted their plans on Monday, and he hopes the city will be able to grant them permission to expand by this weekend. The plans will still have to be submitted to the Liquor Authority, he continued, but the city can give the go-ahead to businesses in the meantime if their plans meet all the necessary criteria.
Likewise, the city is also considering the closure of downtown streets so bars and restaurants can expand seating there as well. The State Street mall area, from Genesee to Dill streets, is one possibility, Dygert said. That would allow Prison City Pub & Brewery, Moondog's Lounge, Osteria Salina and A.T. Walley & Co. to seat customers at generously spaced tables. But the street would close periodically at best, Dygert continued, so as not to harm the other businesses on the street, such as Crazy Beautiful salon and Nash's Framing & Art.
"As much as we want to help our bars and restaurants, we can't forget about all those other businesses that are out there," Dygert said.
The same consideration would apply to other Auburn streets, such as Genesee, or even parking spaces downtown. Sigona, for instance, said he has proposed extending Thirsty Pug's outdoor area into the no-parking zone in front of his business. But Dygert doesn't believe there's any area of downtown that can be closed to benefit one business without negatively affecting another.
A.T. Walley co-owner Jeff Campagnola told The Citizen in a Facebook Live interview Tuesday that he'd like to expand the cocktail bar's outdoor area to the curb of Genesee and State. He'd also like to see the State Street mall closed down, if only periodically, though he's already bracing for the loss of downtown events there this summer like Music on the Mall and Nick's Ride 4 Friends.
Dygert knows Auburnians will miss those events, too. That's why he stressed that if they return downtown during the pandemic, they will do so under a new set of rules. The Liquor Authority, he noted, says that customers can only eat or drink while seated at a bar or restaurant, and must wear a face mask while standing.
"We've done street closures for events, but these aren't events. These would be for the purpose of letting businesses expand seating," he said. "We really need the public to understand that, as much as they may want to get out and socialize and gather together."
