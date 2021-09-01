City of Auburn names director for new ambulance service

Sullivan then spoke, saying she grew up in King Ferry and started working in emergency medical services as a teenager when she was with a volunteer ambulance, noting she has "continued doing that until now." She received an associate's degree from Cayuga Community College and a bachelor's degree in human biology, health and society from Cornell University. She also has a master's degree in physician assistant studies from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, and is a licensed paramedic.

For the last 15 years, Sullivan has primarily worked as a physician's assistant in either emergency room or urgent care settings, she said.

"But I continued working in EMS on the side and I was happy to have this opportunity to do it full-time," Sullivan added.

Sullivan, in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday, said she is currently in the director job and is also a physician's assistant at the urgent care at Auburn Community Hospital. While she is currently doing both jobs, she said she is transitioning to the director job and will be "committed 100% to the city as of Oct. 1."

She talked about why she wanted this new position.

