After going viral on social media and making national headlines, a Victorian mansion in Auburn has attracted many suitors.
The city of Auburn, which owns the mansion at 113 North St., has received 135 offers for it, real estate broker Michael DeRosa told The Citizen Tuesday. The city contracted DeRosa to market the mansion after acquiring it through tax foreclosure in June. And though the deadline for submitting offers for the mansion passed on Dec. 18, more continue to come in, DeRosa said.
"Purchase offers are being submitted from all over the country," he said. "They're piling into my inbox daily."
The mansion's sale price is $50,000, and some have offered more than that, DeRosa said. But the city won't necessarily sell the property to the highest bidder. Prospective buyers must complete a form that asks them to explain how they'll restore the dilapidated 1861 mansion, how they'll fund the restoration and how they'll use the property afterward.
The sale price is low relative to the property's full market value of $162,100, according to Cayuga County records. That's because the city wants to sell the mansion to the buyer with the best plan for restoring it, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said. To that end, the city is giving buyers whose offers lacked any necessary documentation until Jan. 8 to provide it, he continued.
After Jan. 8, city staff and DeRosa will determine which offers are "legitimate" and meet the city's criteria, Dygert said. The remaining offers will then be reviewed by Auburn City Council. The community will likely have the opportunity to hear the offers and provide feedback on them at one of council's regular meetings before it selects the buyer, Dygert said.
"It's been a great process," he said of the mansion's sale. "I think the exposure for the city of Auburn and that particular property has been very positive."
Built in 1861, the mansion is often called "the Seymour mansion" because of its first resident, banker and philanthropist James S. Seymour, who founded Auburn City Hospital and Seymour Library.
The 10-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion has gotten international attention since going on the market. It was featured by Instagram account @cheapoldhouses and website Old House Dreams, leading to coverage by central New York media and, most recently, CNN. The mansion also got the attention of model and designer Christine McConnell, who submitted one of the 135 offers for it.
"It's just so beautiful," she told The Citizen while visiting the mansion Dec. 13. "The bones are all here to do something incredible."