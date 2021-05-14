City of Auburn salutes police officers

The mayor of Auburn on Friday proclaimed Saturday, May 15, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the city.

According to a news release from city hall, Auburn is recognizing the 1962 proclamation by President John F. Kennedy that National Peace Officers Memorial Day be observed on May 15 and the calendar week in which May 15 falls be recognized as National Police Week, which "pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others."

"The members of law enforcement in the City of Auburn play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Auburn," the proclamation reads in part, and the "Auburn Police Department has grown to be a modern and scientific law enforcement agency which unceasingly provides a vital public service protecting and serving our community."

Mayor Mike Quill, on behalf of the members of the city council, called upon the citizens of Auburn and "all patriotic, civil and educational organizations to honor those peace officers who, through their courageous deeds, have lost their lives or have become disabled in the performance of duty."

Recognizing National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day, Quill said, stands as a public salute to law enforcement officers in the community and across the nation.

