City of Auburn seeks emergency demolition of Wall Street church

The city of Auburn is pursuing an emergency demolition of the Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church after high winds last weekend wore the deteriorating brick structure down even further.
City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen on Wednesday that the city is talking to contractors in hopes of demolishing the 71 Wall St. church "as soon as we can" due to the danger it poses.
"We're significantly concerned about its structural stability," Dygert said. "And it's different than (most) buildings. It's so tall that the debris field and the collapse zone are very significant."
After calls from concerned neighbors last weekend, personnel from the code enforcement office and the Auburn Fire Department evaluated the church and concluded its roof, walls and buttresses were "significantly more deteriorated" than the last time the city evaluated it, Dygert said. He believes the high winds that weekend, specifically Friday evening, caused much of the deterioration. Debris was also falling from the structure, leading the city to temporarily close Washington Street between Wall and Van Anden streets and enlarge the perimeter of safety fencing around the property.
Emergency demolitions are typically pursued for structures damaged by fire, Dygert said. But the city believes the circumstances of the church call for one. Not only could its collapse harm nearby homes and businesses, or even Auburn Correctional Facility, but recent partial collapses of other deteriorating buildings on Wall Street have shown the danger of neglecting them, he said.
The 1886 church, owned by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, has not been used since the early 2000s. The city applied for a court order to demolish it earlier this year. However, the order has not yet been granted due to delays in the court system caused by COVID-19, Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said at the April meeting of the city's Historic Resources Review Board.
The city has long found it difficult to communicate with the church about the structure's fate, and The Citizen has been unable to reach a representative of the church for comment. Dygert said the city has been in contact with the church recently. Regardless, Auburn will have to pay for the demolition. A lien for that expense will then be placed against the property, and the city will take ownership of it.
An emergency demolition will make that expense bigger than a normal one, Dygert continued. A normal demolition would individually address areas of the church that have been identified as containing lead, asbestos and other contaminants, and the rest would be removed and landfilled without environmental restriction. However, an emergency demolition will probably skip that step due to the danger of the structure collapsing. Instead, all of it will be treated as contaminated in accordance with Department of Environmental Conservation rules, and removed and landfilled appropriately.
If that happens, a local effort to repurpose materials from the Wall Street church likely won't come to fruition.
A preservationist group called CR0WD — Circularity, Reuse, 0-Waste Development — has been in contact with the city about sending those materials to the Quarter Acre Project in Ithaca. Andy Roblee, a member of the group and the Historic Resources Review Board, told The Citizen the project provides land and materials to people of African and indigenous ancestry to build sustainable communities.
"We thought that short of saving the AME Zion church, the second best thing would be to take the materials and at least maintain that connection with that community," he said.
Several moving parts would have had to align for the effort to succeed, Roblee continued. The city would have had to obtain its demolition court order and take ownership of the property, then worked with CR0WD to prepare a request for proposals for deconstruction of the church, rather than demolition. Meanwhile, the group would have had to secure funding from local foundations and elsewhere to cover the additional cost of deconstruction. Whatever happens next, the experience will prove helpful the next time CR0WD attempts a similar repurposing effort, Roblee said.
Still, he would be dismayed to see the entire church, from its brick and limestone to its stained glass windows, dumped in a landfill. If it is, it won't be for lack of trying.
"We are are still in communication with the city regarding the reuse project," he said. "And (we) will continue to advocate for it until the last possible moment."
