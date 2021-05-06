City of Auburn seeks emergency demolition of Wall Street church

If that happens, a local effort to repurpose materials from the Wall Street church likely won't come to fruition.

A preservationist group called CR0WD — Circularity, Reuse, 0-Waste Development — has been in contact with the city about sending those materials to the Quarter Acre Project in Ithaca. Andy Roblee, a member of the group and the Historic Resources Review Board, told The Citizen the project provides land and materials to people of African and indigenous ancestry to build sustainable communities.

"We thought that short of saving the AME Zion church, the second best thing would be to take the materials and at least maintain that connection with that community," he said.

Several moving parts would have had to align for the effort to succeed, Roblee continued. The city would have had to obtain its demolition court order and take ownership of the property, then worked with CR0WD to prepare a request for proposals for deconstruction of the church, rather than demolition. Meanwhile, the group would have had to secure funding from local foundations and elsewhere to cover the additional cost of deconstruction. Whatever happens next, the experience will prove helpful the next time CR0WD attempts a similar repurposing effort, Roblee said.