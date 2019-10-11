The city of Auburn is seeking input on how to distribute Community Development Block Grant funds over the next five years.
The funds, which come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, assist city residents and areas of low to moderate income. Possible uses of the funds could include park improvements, sewer and water line replacement, sidewalk improvements, clearance/demolition, neighborhood revitalization and business/economic development.
An online survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/AuburnCDBG2020. Additionally, a public meeting will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and a public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Both will take place in council chambers on the first floor of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.
For more information, contact Senior Planner Renee Jensen in the city's Office of Planning & Economic Development at (315) 255-4115 or rjensen@auburnny.gov.