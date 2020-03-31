City of Auburn to get federal funds to address economic recovery amid COVID-19

The city of Auburn is set to receive assistance from the Community Development Block Grant program to address economic recovery needs due to the coroanvirus outbreak.

The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act gave $5 billion to "enable nearly 1,240 states, counties, and cities to rapidly respond to COVID-19 and the economic and housing impacts caused by it," a news release from the city said.

The city is anticipated to get over $500,000 through this initiative. The news release said city staff is in the process of learning when the funds will be allocated and how the funding will be able to be used.

“This is certainly great news for our City and adds another tool to the tool box that will be used in partnership with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency (CEDA) as we coordinate economic response and recovery for Auburn and Cayuga County,” Jennifer Haines, Director of the City of Auburn Department of Planning and Economic Development, said in the news release.