City of Auburn to get federal funds to address economic recovery amid COVID-19

The city of Auburn is set to receive assistance from the Community Development Block Grant program to address economic recovery needs due to the coroanvirus outbreak.
The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act gave $5 billion to "enable nearly 1,240 states, counties, and cities to rapidly respond to COVID-19 and the economic and housing impacts caused by it," a news release from the city said.
The city is anticipated to get over $500,000 through this initiative. The news release said city staff is in the process of learning when the funds will be allocated and how the funding will be able to be used.
“This is certainly great news for our City and adds another tool to the tool box that will be used in partnership with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency (CEDA) as we coordinate economic response and recovery for Auburn and Cayuga County,” Jennifer Haines, Director of the City of Auburn Department of Planning and Economic Development, said in the news release.
The city is working with CEDA on all matters related to the new cornavirus' economic impact on businesses and non-profits and locating economic assistance resources. All local businesses or non-profits effected by the pandemic are encouraged to contact the agency. The news release said the city announced the block grant program and CDBG and Urban Development Action Grant loans administrated by the city and CEDA are being given at 60 days forebearance. The news release said loan holds are being contacted and any loan holders who need more information need to contact Tiffany Beebee, senior planner for the city, at (315) 253-3518 or email tbeebee@auburnny.gov.
“We urge all businesses and non-profits in Auburn and Cayuga County to contact us and a CEDA specialist will work with you to identify the programs and assistance that will work for you. The COVID-19 response continues to evolve and we can assist with sorting all the information out in an efficient manner,” Tracy Verrier, executive director of CEDA, said in the news release.
The agency has released a Coronavirus Response Survey to collect inquires on the pandemic from businesses in Cayuga County. Businesses are encouraged to finish the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/F3TGTTF.
CEDA has set up an emergency microloan program to help locally owned small businesses.
"This program will provide relatively small, but favorable, loans with an initial no interest deferment period followed by an extended low-interest repayment period," the news release said.
The program is meant to "provide some breathing room" by helping with some operating costs and/or help businesses invest in ways to adjust operations, the news release said.
“These additional CDBG funds will provide much needed assistance for Auburn. We now face the reality that the shutdown of our economy due to the COVID-19 crisis will last for several more weeks. This has hurt our small and large businesses and is taking a toll on local non-profit agencies. Assistance will certainly be needed and we thank our U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman John Katko for making sure these funds were included in the recently passed CARES Act,” Auburn Mayor Mike Quill said in the news release.
