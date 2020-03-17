City of Auburn to implement COVID-19 municipal facility closures

PUBLIC NOTICE: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall and all other city facilities are closed to the public effective March 18, 2020 – until further notice. As the number of confirmed cases in New York State increases, it is critical that each of us do our part to reduce community spread in order to help slow the transmission of the virus to buy our medical community the time it needs to prepare. During this pandemic we all have the responsibility to social distance — which means limiting all in-person social interactions as much as possible. Experts agree that staying physically apart is critical if we want to reduce the strain on our health care system and slow the spread of this virus to save lives. Beginning March 18, 2020 City departments are operating with reduced staff and we are asking members of the public to conduct business remotely. Please use email or phones for questions and correspondence. Emailing is the most effective way to communicate during this time and our staff will respond to you within 24 hours. Directions for how you may contact our City departments during this closure are listed below. Many of these temporary procedures are being put in to place at the directive of our Federal and State government. We also take directives from the NYS and Cayuga County Health Departments to make these decisions. Please check this page frequently as the situation in New York is changing quickly and this is our way to keep all of the information centralized for your convenience.