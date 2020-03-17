City of Auburn to implement COVID-19 municipal facility closures

The city of Auburn on Tuesday released the following information about changes to its operations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic:
PUBLIC NOTICE: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall and all other city facilities are closed to the public effective March 18, 2020 – until further notice. As the number of confirmed cases in New York State increases, it is critical that each of us do our part to reduce community spread in order to help slow the transmission of the virus to buy our medical community the time it needs to prepare. During this pandemic we all have the responsibility to social distance — which means limiting all in-person social interactions as much as possible. Experts agree that staying physically apart is critical if we want to reduce the strain on our health care system and slow the spread of this virus to save lives. Beginning March 18, 2020 City departments are operating with reduced staff and we are asking members of the public to conduct business remotely. Please use email or phones for questions and correspondence. Emailing is the most effective way to communicate during this time and our staff will respond to you within 24 hours. Directions for how you may contact our City departments during this closure are listed below. Many of these temporary procedures are being put in to place at the directive of our Federal and State government. We also take directives from the NYS and Cayuga County Health Departments to make these decisions. Please check this page frequently as the situation in New York is changing quickly and this is our way to keep all of the information centralized for your convenience.
City Closure General Questions:
General questions about City services during this closure may be directed to the following: Phone: 315-252-2555
Use the Contact Us page on the City website: https://www.auburnny.gov/webforms/contact-us
What to do if you are feeling sick:
If you have concerns you may have symptoms of COVID-19, please CALL your doctor’s office first. Do NOT rush right into the doctor’s office or urgent care, as you can expose many others to the virus if you did have exposure. When you call they will ask you a brief questionnaire to see if you are at risk and then they will refer you to the health department for further evaluation.
Upstate University Hospital has opened a regional hotline dedicated to public questions about COVID-19. The line is open 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and the number is 315-464-3979.
If a member of the public has coronavirus-related questions, is showing possible symptoms, or may have had an exposure to someone diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19, they would call this line to be guided on next steps. The line will be staffed with volunteers from across the Upstate campuses, and a health care provider will be available at all times to assist with triaging calls. https://www.upstate.edu/news/articles/2020/2020-03-14-clark.php
Auburn Police and Fire Departments:
The Auburn Police and Fire Departments are essential services and will maintain normal operation. As always, in cases of emergency dial 911.
• The Auburn Police Station has implemented COVID-19 protocol, read it on the City website here: https://www.auburnny.gov/sites/auburnny/files/news/apd_media_release_covid-19_protocol_update.pdf
• The Auburn Fire Department is restricting access to both stations to essential employees only. No visitors are allowed during this closure.
For Non-Emergencies you may reach these departments at their non-emergency numbers:
• Auburn Police non-emergency number: 315-253-3231 and Auburn Fire non-emergency number: 315-253-4031
Vital Statistics, City Clerk’s Office:
Individuals needing vital statistics are encouraged to utilize the following:
• Online: you can process online requests through an independent company, VitalChek Network, Inc., that we have partnered with to provide you this service. VitalChek can be reached through its website or by phone at 1-800-255-2414. An additional fee is charged by VitalChek for using this service, and all major credit cards are accepted.
• Apply by U.S. Mail: visit www.AuburnNY.gov to obtain the proper forms and directions.
• For questions call the Vital Statistics/City Clerk office at: 315-255-4100
City Treasurer’s Office:
• Use the online bill pay at this link: www.auburnny.gov/treasurer/pages/pay-bills-online
• For questions call the Treasurer’s office at: 315- 255-4143
Water and Sewer Billing:
• Use the online bill pay at this link: www.auburnny.gov/treasurer/pages/pay-bills-online
• For questions call Water/Sewer Billing at 315-255-4142
• For all water and/or sewer emergencies call 315-253-8754
Department of Public Works, Refuse and Recycling Collection:
We plan to maintain curbside refuse and recycling collection on the normal schedule.
• Online: www.AuburnNY.gov/Streamline
• For questions call 315-253-9554
Code Enforcement:
• Online: www.auburnny.gov/code-enforcement-office
• Permit applications are available online at https://www.auburnny.gov/forms/pages/permit-application-forms. Payment can be mailed to Office of Code Enforcement, 24 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021, or by credit card by calling 315-255-4110.
• For questions call 315-255-4110
Civil Service Commission Office:
• Online: www.auburnny.gov/civil-service
• For questions call 315-255-4141
Assessor’s Office:
• Online: www.auburnny.gov/assessment
• For questions call 315-255-4125