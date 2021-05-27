City of Auburn to offer two-hour free parking to welcome people back

“This summer we have an opportunity to all renew our support for local small businesses throughout our city and buy local every chance you can so that our city can fully recover from the pandemic bigger and better than ever,” Councilor Terry Cuddy said in the news release.

“If the pandemic has impacted us in any way it is that we all realize we have to make adjustments and think differently to address matters that come before us," City Manager Jeff Dygert said in the news release. "With these small changes to our overall enforcement strategy we hope to assist customers and business in the downtown but also maintain order and the turnover required in the downtown area to keep parking access available during peak daytime hours. We will be monitoring the effort throughout the year and will work with our businesses to help revive business."