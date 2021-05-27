City of Auburn to offer two-hour free parking to welcome people back

In an effort to draw people as businesses fully reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, Auburn will hold a special program offering two-hour on-street free parking throughout the city.
The parking program will start May 28 and will last through through the end of the year, the city said in a news release. The initiative is being launched by the Auburn City Council and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District.
Parking enforcement will monitor on-street parking to maintain parking turnover on business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. After someone's two free hours are up, overtime violators will be ticketed, the city said. As a part of the efforts, every area of the downtown parking garage on Lincoln Street will also have two-hour parking.
The news release also said Auburn has begun a new courtesy ticket program where someone will get a courtesy ticket instead of a parking ticket if they have not received a parking meter violation ticket in the previous six months. The two-hour parking system will not be implemented "in the other city-owned parking lots due to the lots being provided mainly for long-term parking users," the city said.
The program is meant to welcome customers back as the city's business community recovers from financial strains amid the outbreak. The initiative was approved by Mayor Mike Quill and the Auburn City Council
“This summer we have an opportunity to all renew our support for local small businesses throughout our city and buy local every chance you can so that our city can fully recover from the pandemic bigger and better than ever,” Councilor Terry Cuddy said in the news release.
“If the pandemic has impacted us in any way it is that we all realize we have to make adjustments and think differently to address matters that come before us," City Manager Jeff Dygert said in the news release. "With these small changes to our overall enforcement strategy we hope to assist customers and business in the downtown but also maintain order and the turnover required in the downtown area to keep parking access available during peak daytime hours. We will be monitoring the effort throughout the year and will work with our businesses to help revive business."