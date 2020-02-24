City of Auburn website down

The official city of Auburn website is experiencing an outage on Monday.

People trying to get to the site, AuburnNY.gov, are encountering an error message that explains the connection has timed out. City officials are aware of the situation and working to address it.

In a Twitter post, the city said the following: “Our City of http://AuburnNY.gov website is experiencing a temporary outage. Our hosting company is working to have us back up as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience."

