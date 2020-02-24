City of Auburn website down

The official city of Auburn website is experiencing an outage on Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People trying to get to the site, AuburnNY.gov, are encountering an error message that explains the connection has timed out. City officials are aware of the situation and working to address it.

In a Twitter post, the city said the following: “Our City of http://AuburnNY.gov website is experiencing a temporary outage. Our hosting company is working to have us back up as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0