Closed clinics, leaked links, state orders: What's happening with COVID-19 vaccines in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department had a plan for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. However, state directives have altered the rollout and who the department can inoculate in the initial priority groups.
Cayuga County received 2,400 doses to administer at clinics beginning Jan. 9. The health department hosted its clinics at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and vaccinated those eligible in the 1A and 1B priority groups, including health care workers, first responders and residents age 65 and older.
But on Jan. 15, the state directed local health departments to focus on certain essential workers who are eligible to receive the vaccine. Because of the mandate, the health department no longer can administer first doses to older residents. The state's plan calls for pharmacies and mass vaccination clinics to inoculate residents age 65 and over.
According to a statement released by the Cayuga County Health Department, the state Department of Health has approved mass vaccination sites where people age 65 and older can get their doses. However, none of those locations are in Cayuga County.
There are five pharmacies that have received doses for seniors: Herbst Pharmacy in Port Byron, three Kinney Drugs locations in the county and Rite-Aid on Grant Avenue in Auburn. Each pharmacy received 100 doses last week.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, addressed the state of vaccine administration at the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday. She described the effort to vaccine thousands of residents as a "huge undertaking" and provided more information beyond what was in the health department's news release.
The groups the health department are vaccinating, Cuddy revealed, include daycare providers, public transit employees and school personnel. This is due to a directive from the state Department of Health that the local health departments "only vaccinate a subgroup of the 1B eligible population," she added.
With the new mandate, health care workers will be vaccinated by hospitals and federally qualified health centers. Pharmacies and mass vaccination clinics will handle the older population.
"It's a challenge — it's been a challenge, it remains a challenge — the information that we get from New York state and how we get it and whether we get it in a timely manner," Cuddy said.
The problem with the approach, Cuddy explained, is that it can cause panic in the community, especially among seniors. She, along with the health department, assured older residents who have already received their first dose from the health department that they will be allowed to get their second dose. She said the second doses will be administered at the end of the first week in February.
Before the state's directive, the county health department publicly announced its vaccination clinics and anyone eligible could sign up for an appointment. But because of the mandate, the health department has taken a different approach to schedule doses.
Cuddy told the health board that they have held "closed clinics," meaning that they aren't open to the public. The health department communicates with employers of eligible workers to sign up people for the clinics.
Last week, the health department received 200 doses to administer at these clinics. The department received another 200 doses this week.
"When we have what we're calling these closed clinics, it's not because we wouldn't love to give everybody a shot," Cuddy said. "It's because we have a finite amount. The consequence of not following the rules as they are stated is that we will get no more vaccine, and we certainly don't want to be in that position."
A leaked link created problems for the health department last week. A clinic was scheduled for Friday and a link was provided to employers of eligible workers. Someone with access to the link shared it with others and, according to Cuddy, there were people who live in Freeville, Geneva and Seneca Falls who signed up for the clinic.
She acknowledged that it shows how willing people are to get the vaccine, but it created a "tremendous amount of work to remove them" from the clinic and replace them with eligible individuals.
"We will attempt to be even more restrictive in how we register people for this week's dose allotment," Cuddy said.
Cuddy and the health department aren't giving up in their pursuit of more options for eligible residents, especially older people and those living in senior housing complexes. The department wants to have mobile clinics that not only go to senior housing facilities, but also can serve residents in the more rural areas north and south of Auburn.
Ralph Battista, a member of the health board, recalled that the first COVID-19 outbreaks were in rural parts of the county. Cuddy said the department needs to have the ability to bring the vaccine to residents and not expect them to travel to get the inoculation.
"We hope that the state will open up the ability for us, as local health departments, to provide the vaccine to all eligible populations," she said. "Assuming we move in that direction, we can go back to what our initial plan had been which was truly to bring some mobile vaccination clinics to the people when we have the vaccine in hand to do that."
