CNY congressional candidates appear on 'Inside Government' this week

Candidates seeking to become the next central New York congressional representative will be the guests on new editions of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" produced at Cayuga Community College.

The student-produced program will feature 45-minute interviews with Democratic candidates Francis Conole and Dana Balter. They are vying, along with Roger Misso, to be the Democratic nominee to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.

Conole's interview will first air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, on Spectrum cable channel 12, with a replay at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Additional replays are set for Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

Balter's interview will debut at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, on Spectrum 12, with a replay on that channel at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Replays on the ARMA feed are also set for 5:45 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, Marcy 8.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Misso and Katko have also been invited to appear on the program, with Misso accepting the offer. Details will be announced at a later date.