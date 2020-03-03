CNY congressional candidates appear on 'Inside Government' this week

Candidates seeking to become the next central New York congressional representative will be the guests on new editions of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" produced at Cayuga Community College.
The student-produced program will feature 45-minute interviews with Democratic candidates Francis Conole and Dana Balter. They are vying, along with Roger Misso, to be the Democratic nominee to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Conole's interview will first air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, on Spectrum cable channel 12, with a replay at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Additional replays are set for Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.
Balter's interview will debut at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, on Spectrum 12, with a replay on that channel at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Replays on the ARMA feed are also set for 5:45 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, Marcy 8.
You have free articles remaining.
Misso and Katko have also been invited to appear on the program, with Misso accepting the offer. Details will be announced at a later date.
Future "Inside Government" and "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" shows will include updates from Nick’s Ride for Friends, Schweinfurth Art Center and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program for Cayuga County. Several Auburn Enlarged City School District students who went to Albany last month to advocate for more school funding will appear on a show, and candidate forums are planned for the 50th state Senate District race in late April, the Democratic congressional primary in June and the Auburn school board race in May.
Audio from all of the shows are broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturdays on the CCC radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM. They are also available at the telecom department's YouTube page.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com.
The shows are taped at the college by the students of the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.