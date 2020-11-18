CNY homeless org stresses racial equity, readiness for COVID-19 evictions

Two of the biggest headlines of 2020 were also the biggest themes of the Housing & Homeless Coalition of Central New York's "Annual State of Homelessness" presentation Wednesday.

Held by Zoom, the presentation focused on the reason it wasn't held in person — the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as systemic racism at a time of increased national attention to the issue. Presenters from the coalition highlighted the effects of the pandemic and systemic racism on housing and homelessness in central New York, then outlined strategies to counteract those effects going into 2021.

The COVID-19 portion of the presentation started with a snapshot of homelessness in central New York before the pandemic began in the U.S. in March. Homeless Management Information System Administrator Sarah Schutt said some measures of homelessness were decreasing at the time, such as the number of first-time homeless people and the coalition's annual Point in Time Count. And homeless numbers have continued to steadily decrease since then, she continued, due to eviction moratoriums put in place during the pandemic.