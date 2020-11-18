CNY homeless org stresses racial equity, readiness for COVID-19 evictions

Two of the biggest headlines of 2020 were also the biggest themes of the Housing & Homeless Coalition of Central New York's "Annual State of Homelessness" presentation Wednesday.
Held by Zoom, the presentation focused on the reason it wasn't held in person — the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as systemic racism at a time of increased national attention to the issue. Presenters from the coalition highlighted the effects of the pandemic and systemic racism on housing and homelessness in central New York, then outlined strategies to counteract those effects going into 2021.
The COVID-19 portion of the presentation started with a snapshot of homelessness in central New York before the pandemic began in the U.S. in March. Homeless Management Information System Administrator Sarah Schutt said some measures of homelessness were decreasing at the time, such as the number of first-time homeless people and the coalition's annual Point in Time Count. And homeless numbers have continued to steadily decrease since then, she continued, due to eviction moratoriums put in place during the pandemic.
However, the next presenter, Data & Systems Analyst Fred Hintz, explained the precarious situation facing many in the region if the moratorium expires Jan. 1 as scheduled. Thousands in central New York are at increased risk of needing housing assistance, he said, including about 2,000 people in Cayuga County who are mostly concentrated in Auburn. Ways to effectively provide that assistance could include centralized intake lines at county departments of social services, legal aid programs for low-income renters and rapid rehousing of people vulnerable to COVID-19.
"We need to prepare for an unprecedented number of people facing housing insecurity," Hintz said.
Coalition Deputy Director Sherrain Clark presented on the issue of systemic racism in housing in central New York. The key, she said, is to approach housing policy as a matter of equity, not equality. The former gives everyone what they need to be successful, while the latter gives everyone the same thing without concern for their individual circumstances. In the case of people who are Black, indigenous and people of color, that means addressing the combination of redlining, criminal justice, health care and other factors that makes them more likely to be homeless than white people.
Clark noted an important concern when addressing those factors: Incorporating the voices of people with lived experience, as the coalition did several times during its presentation with audio clips from people who have been homeless. Both she and the coalition's director, Megan Stuart, said the way to make policies that help people is to hear from those people first.
"When our system works for the most marginalized groups in the community, it works for everyone," Stuart said.
