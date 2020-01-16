CNY man accused of stealing nearly $50K from youth football league

A central New York man has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $50,000 from a youth football program.

Nathan L. Hoak, 48, of Cazenovia, has been charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony.

Hoak was a treasurer for the Cazenovia Pop Warner Football League. The New York State Police was contacted in June 2019 after discrepancies were found in the league's bank accounts.

The state police said Hoak used the funds between April 2017 and February 2019 for car payments, insurance payments, gasoline purchases, groceries, cell phone bills and other expenses.

Hoak is also accused of falsifying financial records and submitting them to Cazenovia Pop Warner League board members.

Following his arrest, Hoak was arraigned in Cazenovia Village Court and released on his own recognizance. A special prosecutor from Onondaga County has been assigned to oversee the case, according to police.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Casey Cook, a state police investigator, at (315) 366-6046.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

