CNY, Mohawk Valley join forces to compete in $1B Build Back Better Regional Challenge

A coalition in central New York and the Mohawk Valley are partnering to "build back better."

An application spearheaded by CenterState CEO seeks $92 million in federal funds through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The funding would support nine projects in central New York and the Mohawk Valley.

The largest investment would be $25 million for the White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County. The main purpose for that funding would be to add infrastructure that supports a semiconductor manufacturer or other advanced manufacturing companies.

Another $12 million would support the use of drones in a partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital, while $10 million would fund smart systems quantum runways to "accelerate quantum science and technologies." The application also includes $10 million for the proposed regional science, technology, engineering, arts and math high school in Syracuse.

Other projects include $8.3 million to renovate two floors at CenterState CEO's Tech Garden incubator to create the Center City Innovation Hub, $7.75 million to build a facility for supply chain firms at the Marcy Nanocenter, $7.5 million for industrial facilities in Oswego County that would be located within 10 miles of the White Pine Commerce Park, and $2 million for CenterState CEO's smart systems cluster governance.

Cayuga County would not directly benefit or be involved in most of the nine projects. But part of the application does include $9.5 million for an advanced manufacturing training consortium that aims to train 3,500 residents. Cayuga Community College is among the partners who would participate in the consortium.

According to CenterState CEO, which is leading a coalition of 57 entities, the projects would create 23,060 new jobs and 588 new startup businesses. The region's gross domestic product would increase by 3.5% and the projects would leverage more than $11.3 billion in private investments.

"The Build Back Better program creates opportunity to scale support of existing industries and those looking to find growth within the region, while aligning strategies with a vision of equitable progress," said Rob Simpson, president of CenterState CEO. "I am immensely proud of how our region has come together to make us competitive for this large-scale award, which validates that the region is poised for smart systems industry growth."

The Build Back Better Regional Challenge was included in the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The $1 billion competition is being administered by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The regional coalition, led by CenterState CEO, was named one of 60 finalists in the first phase of the competition. Each finalist receives $500,000 to improve their application for the second phase of the challenge. Between 20 to 30 regional coalitions could receive $25 million to $100 million to support as many as eight projects.

The partnership between Central and the Mohawk Valley has received key support from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer said in a statement that he hosted Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves for a tour of the region to show how "uniquely suited it is to drive not only the upstate economy into the future, but the entire nation's competitiveness in critical technologies like semiconductor chips and quantum computing."

According to the Economic Development Administration, the awards will be announced no later than September.

