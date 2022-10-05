 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CNY post office named in honor of World War II veteran

  • Updated
Bacel

U.S. Rep. John Katko, second from right, joined with family members of the late George Bacel at a dedication ceremony in Fayetteville on Wednesday. The post office in the Onondaga County village has been named in honor of Bacel. 

 Provided

The post office where George Bacel once worked in Fayetteville now bears his name. 

U.S. Rep. John Katko held a dedication ceremony on Wednesday to rename the facility as the Corporal George H. Bacel Post Office. It's the culmination of three years of work that began when Katko's office contacted Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson and asked him to recommend a local veteran for the honor. 

After consulting with some local residents, Bacel's name emerged as the favorite. Katko, R-Camillus, introduced the legislation in late 2019. 

Bacel graduated from Fayetteville High School and enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps on Dec. 8, 1941 — one day after the attack on Pearl Harbor that led to the United States' entry into World War II. 

During the war, Bacel fought in several battles, including Guadalcanal and New Guinea. He was discharged from the Marine Corps and received the Good Conduct Medal in 1945. 

When Bacel returned to Fayetteville, he owned Fayetteville Hairstylists, a hair salon, for 30 years. He also established the American Legion in Manlius. Later in his life, he worked at the Fayetteville Post Office. 

"He was a man who loved his family, his country and our community," Katko said Wednesday. 

It took one year for Katko's bill to advance in Congress. In December 2020, one year after he introduced the measure, the House and Senate passed it with the unanimous support of both chambers. Former President Donald Trump signed it into law in early 2021.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

