An Oswego County woman has been accused of animal cruelty after 32 animals, including 21 dogs, were seized from her home.
Amy M. Grandazzo, 43, of 205 Martville Road, Martville, has been charged with 32 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance and one count of selling or offering to sell or exposing diseased animal.
The New York State Police said the investigation commenced in early September after a complaint from a Rochester woman who traveled to Martville to purchase a puppy — a Dalmatian-pitbull mix. The woman took the puppy to a veterinarian and learned the dog had parvo, a contagious virus that can be fatal, and roundworms.
The state police and animal control officer in the town of Hannibal executed a search warrant on Sept. 13, according to a news release. There were 21 dogs of different ages and breeds seized from Grandazzo's residence. The other animals seized include nine tortoises and two prairie dogs.
The animals were turned over to Theresa Penfield, Hannibal's animal control officer, for medical treatment.
Grandazzo was arrested Sept. 27, the state police said. She was released on an appearance ticket. Her latest court appearance was in Hannibal Town Court Tuesday night.