Collaboration emphasized at Owasco Lake water quality presentation

"It's important for everyone to feel like they can contribute something and that we should all consider what our future would like if we all took some action," he said. "If every one of us took some action, how impressive could that be?

Kaitlyn Shanahan, deputy watershed inspector for the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division, which reports to the council, said that the group's mission is to protect water quality "by looking at what's going on on the land and looking at what the water flowing across the land is bringing into the lake."

This year, Shanahan said, the division plans to put a lot of focus on giving "positive accolades" to those who are voluntarily enacting good practices that protect water quality.

"You tell them they're doing a good job, it makes them want to do a good job. It makes other people around them want to fit in," she said. "We very much live in an area where people do care about the lake and are looking to protect it."

Shanahan also talked about efforts such as the annual shoreline walk held in the fall, where people walked the entire perimeter of the lake, picking up over 200 gallons of trash along the shoreline in the process.