'Collaborative effort': Public provides input on new Auburn skatepark

AUBURN — Patrick Enge said his son Aiden had been ready for the city of Auburn's public meeting for an upcoming new skatepark in Auburn.

Aiden, 12, and his dad were among the around 40 people at the meeting at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center Wednesday. The event was meant to allow people to give feedback and suggestions for the city's plans to have a concrete skatepark built to replace the current facility at Casey Park.

Before the event, Aiden said he is an avid skater who uses the current skatepark at Casey Park, but feels it was "weirdly built." He mentioned some ramps he believes are difficult to go up on, for example, and added he would like to see additions such as a staircase at the new facility. Patrick said he wanted to support his son's interest in the new park and feels there aren't enough things for young people to do in Auburn.

As a mix of adults and children shuffled into the center, people could take comment forms to provide feedback. Micah Shapiro, lead designer for Grindline Skateparks, the city's contractor for the design of the park, said before the event started that summer 2022 is the target date to begin construction, with a goal to be done by December. Renee Jensen, senior planner for Auburn, told the crowd the project has secured a $500,000 budget for construction, which garnered applause from the audience.

It was recently announced Auburn would receive a $250,000 grant for the initiative. Jensen added there is also $250,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the project. She also acknowledged the members of the committee for the skate park.

Shapiro told those at the event he wanted to get the community's thoughts and feedback on the new facility. He emphasized the idea of "How could we make this skatepark say 'Auburn?'" and asked people not to be afraid to ask questions.

"Thank you for coming out tonight. I know everybody has lives and other things going on, so it's good that you guys are here to participate in this, because we want to make sure you guys are engaged in the process, you guys are able to provide input," Shapiro said. He later called the process a "collaborative effort between the community and Grindline."

Shapiro said the facility would be meant to be challenging and interesting for various skill levels, accommodate users of various ages and support skill progression over time. He also talked about ideas such as having spots for seats for people to sit and watch at the skatepark, and said the goal was to have the new concrete facility be approximately 8,000-12,000 square feet.

After Shapiro asked for feedback and questions, the idea of having a mini-ramp already at the current Casey Park facility at the new skatepark came up. Shapiro suggested recreating that ramp as opposed to actually using that particular one, saying "they didn't really build any of those ramps to be taken apart." Skateboarder Patrick "Bucky" Crowley brought up suggestions such as having built-in trash containers, and another person brought up of having a design skatepark design.

Crowley and his friend Brian Avery said they grew up in Auburn and learned how to skate at the Casey Park facility.

After the presentation and feedback session, there was food from Scratch Farmhouse Catering. There were also raffles for skateboard-related items.

