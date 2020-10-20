 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus Street railroad crossing repair starts Wednesday; part of Auburn street to close
AUBURN

Columbus Street railroad crossing repair starts Wednesday; part of Auburn street to close

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Closed
Deposit Photos

The city of Auburn will be working with Finger Lakes Railway to repair the Columbus Street railroad crossing starting Wednesday, Oct. 21. A section of Columbus Street will be temporarily closed at the railroad crossing between Lafayette Place and Wright Avenue until the work's scheduled completion. The work and paving is expected be completed by the end of the day Friday, Oct. 23.

Motorists traveling from the south on Columbus Street will be detoured onto Wright Avenue to Route 326 to Arterial East to Columbus Street. Motorists traveling from the north should detour to Arterial West to Route 326 to Wright Avenue to Columbus Street.

For more information, go to www.AuburnNY.gov/roads.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Interview with Dia Carabajal, Democratic state Assemby candidate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News