Columbus Street railroad crossing repair starts Wednesday; part of Auburn street to close

The city of Auburn will be working with Finger Lakes Railway to repair the Columbus Street railroad crossing starting Wednesday, Oct. 21. A section of Columbus Street will be temporarily closed at the railroad crossing between Lafayette Place and Wright Avenue until the work's scheduled completion. The work and paving is expected be completed by the end of the day Friday, Oct. 23.
Motorists traveling from the south on Columbus Street will be detoured onto Wright Avenue to Route 326 to Arterial East to Columbus Street. Motorists traveling from the north should detour to Arterial West to Route 326 to Wright Avenue to Columbus Street.
For more information, go to www.AuburnNY.gov/roads.
