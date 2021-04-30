'Come in and clean up': Town of Owasco puts resident on notice for code violations

Wagner noted the town had previously cited Cornelius for code violations and there was a court date on May 14 in Auburn City Court. The case was moved from the town's court because Matthew Cornelius is the son of town board member Fred Cornelius.

"With that court date he could be fined individually and he could be jailed, I guess, too, worst-case scenario," Wagner said. "But I would hope that with all these pressures, the writing is on the wall, that it's time to step up."

Town attorney Riccardo Galbato expressed similar sentiments.

"I just hope that if the occupant hears it from a judge, that it's going to be taken (care) of pretty soon pursuant to the judge's, maybe, representations from the bench, before we even get to the point of fulfilling this resolution," Galbato said. "That really is my hope."

Before the vote at Wednesday's meeting, Fred Cornelius said there has been concern that he has "some interest" in the outcome of the property issue, but he said he has no financial stake in the situation. He offered to recuse himself from the vote, but also said he supported the town's actions.