Commercial building fire in Weedsport under investigation

Fire investigators were working to determine the cause of an early Monday morning fire inside a commercial building in downtown Weedsport.

Crews from several fire departments were dispatched to the building that houses Riverside Outdoors and Weedsport Window & Glass, which both operate at 8934 N. Seneca St.

A block of North Seneca Street was closed for several hours while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighboring properties. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

