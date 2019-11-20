The Cayuga County Legislature Ways and Means Committee has unanimously voted to approve the 2020 county budget recommendations it's been working on for the last month.
The full county Legislature will meet on Nov. 26 to discuss any possible changes to that revised preliminary budget and set a date in December to hold a public hearing.
The new proposed total tax levy is $41.52 million, up 2.2% over the current year's tax levy, said Budget Director Lynn Marinelli. The original tax increase proposed at the start of the month was 2.0%
Because of higher property assessments, the average tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would decrease by 0.11 percent, Marinelli said.
The seven-person committee held two special meetings on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 to workshop amendments to the proposed budget. Those amendments — along with a few other changes — were approved during Tuesday's committee meeting.
One of the amendments from Tuesday added an extra $50,000 to the $250,000 in funding that was already budgeted for the Cayuga County Economic Development Agency. Marinelli said it would come from increasing the use of the fund balance.
Legislators also voted to increase the use of the fund balance to allocate $32,500 for the Cayuga County Public Utility Service Agency.
At the start of the month, the budget proposal was using $612,340 from the fund balance. That total is now near $900,000.
Marinelli said the budget was also amended to include $50,000 for a full-time Assistant Park Maintenance Supervisor, which would be balanced by increasing the tax levy.
Another change was the addition of a part-time Early Intervention Coordinator position, which Marinelli said would be funded by outside revenue secured by the Cayuga County Health Department. The committee voted on Nov. 14 to supplement the budget of the Early Intervention program, which is for children and toddlers with developmental disabilities, by $15,000. Its funding would come from adjusting the tax levy.
Other budget amendments include restoring $31,500 to nine public libraries and increasing the tax levy to reserve $90,000 for a county leadership position the Legislature could fill at a later time. The county has operated without an administrator since J. Justin Woods was fired from that post last spring.
The first version of the tentative budget eliminated all funding for CEDA and a county leadership position.
A permanency specialist position for the Department of Social Services was also added to the budget on Nov. 14. It would be subsidized, adding $12,000 to $14,000 to the budget from local share funds.
The first draft of the county budget was presented to the full Legislature on Nov. 4. It was developed by Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, along with Marinelli and county department heads.