Committee shares plans to close churches in Auburn area

"Early in the committee's work it was suggested that perhaps we should do nothing, and recommend that all worship sites remain open. While the idea sounded appealing, the data suggested otherwise," she said. "Doing nothing would simply hasten the financial stress on our parishes and our families as we continue to struggle to maintain these nine worship sites and related buildings."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The physical condition of the nine churches was covered by committee member Ed Fenzl. According to its research, Holy Family needs the most investment — about $2,311,000 — to replace its church and school roofs, repair its exterior and more. The former St. Joseph School at St. Alphonsus needs $1,098,000 for a new roof and windows, and St. Francis needs $293,500 for several repairs.