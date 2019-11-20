Community Bank N.A. has promoted Angela Cleary to branch manager of its Cato location, according to a news release from the bank.
In her new role, Cleary will oversee the office’s daily operations, ensuring every customer receives the highest level of service, the bank said. She will manage the effective delivery of the branch’s sales and service activities to ensure operational efficiency and integrity through adherence to policies and procedures.
Cleary brings to the position 25 years of experience in the financial industry. She has been with Community Bank N.A. since 2012, when she joined the team as retail service officer in the Fulton branch. Most recently, she served as retail service officer in the Cato branch.
“We’re thrilled that Angela has accepted this key position at our Cato branch,” Community Bank N.A. District Manager Robert Liedka said in a statement. “Angela has a long history of serving this community and knows it well. I know her leadership will drive the continued success of the Cato branch.”
Cleary resides in Oswego with her husband, Michael, and their three sons.