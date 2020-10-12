Community celebrates Auburn WWII veteran's 98th birthday

AUBURN — Robert Strohm doesn't know how he made it to 98 years old. But he knows that having people who take care of him has helped.

About 50 of those people gathered Monday afternoon outside Strohm's Nelson Street home to wish the World War II veteran a happy birthday. Signs in his lawn spelled out "Happy 98th birthday Gramps!" and a banner recognizing his Naval service aboard the USS Oberon hung above the porch where he sat, greeting the many friends and family who came.

Some brought Strohm birthday presents of lottery tickets and doughnuts — two of his regular items at Wegmans, where many in the community have gotten to know him. Among them are Tom Wild, who told The Citizen that he's known the veteran for about 30 or 40 years, and often has coffee with him at the grocery store. Its employees held a party for Strohm last year, with a birthday present of a free doughnut a day for a year. Wild helped organize this year's celebration, leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" from across the street and asking Auburn police to send a short motorcade.

"He's been a good friend to a lot of people," Wild said of Strohm.

