AUBURN — About 15 people attended a public forum Tuesday evening meant to facilitate conversation between the community, police and other Cayuga County civil service agencies.
The forum, which was the first in a series called "Connecting Bridges," was held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn.
Residents brought quality of life issues and concern for the broader community to the heads of several public safety and civil service agencies, who discussed their staffing challenges and policing under scrutiny.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Auburn Fire Department Chief Jack Morabito, Auburn Civil Service Commission Chair Jack Hardy, APD Lt. James Slayton and APD Deputy Chief Roger Anthony participated.
Bill Berry, former chair and current member of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace, moderated the forum. "I think we're in a really great time to make any needed change," Berry said.
Slayton said APD hoped to start taking a "proactive stance, rather than a reactive stance," with the help of community engagement.
One woman wanted to know how people with mental illness or drug addiction are policed. Along with domestic violence, Butler said those are the issues his officers deal with most frequently.
He said training has increased "ten-fold" in his department to address mental health issues. Schenck also noted that the sheriff's office and APD participated in a crisis training program this week facilitated by the New York State Office of Mental Health.
Attendee Whit Tehan told the forum he was a recovering addict, and commended law enforcement and Nick's Ride 4 Friends.
"A lot of communities don't allow people to recover," he said, but the Auburn community did.
The "Connecting Bridges" forums series originated from a partnership between the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace and the civil service agencies to recruit more people of color to those agencies.
Butler noted that APD is down 10 officers and the Civil Service Commission still hasn't received the results of the civil service exam that was held Sept. 14.
Adrian Humphrey, an Auburn firefighter who participated in the forum as a resident, said he hoped sharing his story as a biracial person would encourage other minorities to engage in the dialogue.
Race is a "sore subject" for him, he said. "But it's relevant."
One of the participants, Steve Webster, referred to the empty seats in front of him. "We need to fill the rest of the chairs," he said. "But that will come."
The next two forums will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Booker T. Washington Community Center and Dec. 10 at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. Berry said the forums are planned to continue past December and move to other places in the county outside of Auburn.