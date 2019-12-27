Input from community members is being sought in the search for the Skaneateles Central School District's new superintendent.
Current leader Lynda Quick announced her resignation in November after more than a year with the district. She is departing Jan. 19, 2020, to become the deputy superintendent for the Rochester City School District. She was appointed to the superintendent spot in Skaneateles in summer 2018 and had formerly been the superintendent and chief operating officer of the Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES in Cattaraugus County.
Dr. Jeffrey Bryant, a Camden Central School District superintendent from 2009 to 2014 and a high school principal for 14 years, will start as Skaneateles' interim leader on Jan. 21.
The Skaneateles board of education previously said it was working with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district superintendent Brian Hartwell on aspects of finding a replacement superintendent. In a letter to the community on the district's website, the board posted links to two questionnaires created by Hartwell and his team.
One Google Docs form is for a Superintendent Focus Group Interest Form with questions for those interested in joining a focus group to "share your insights into what attributes you believe are necessary for the next superintendent of the Skaneateles Central School District," the form said. The form's questions ask for the interested person's name, email address, phone number and current affiliation to the district. The link will be open until Jan. 3.
An anonymous survey to community members on "what characteristics and skills are desired" of the district's next leader, according to the letter from the board. The survey includes what the school district's strength's are, what needs to be improved in the district, what characteristics and personal attributes the next superintendent should possess and what "will the new superintendent need to work on first?" The survey will be up until Jan. 10.