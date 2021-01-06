Community members bring questions to Cayuga County police forum

"That's something that we're really not used to in these types of forums, so that is encouraging, so thank you for all taking the time, and for our young viewers, to participate," Butler said. "That's what it's all about."

Schenck noted both agencies were working to update their policies and procedures and are seeking New York state accreditation through the Division of Criminal Justice Services. He said the sheriff's office hopes to have all of the revamped policies in place "by the end of summer, maybe the fall." He also asked that anyone who didn't want to ask questions through the forum reach out to him.

Former Auburn Mayor Guy Cosentino, who moderated the event, read off questions that were sent in before the event or during the event. Several questions were related to deescalation techniques — Schenck said officers receive that kind of training while in the police academy and in annual training — and mental health calls.

One question concerned whether the agencies have considered having a menial health professional on call to be taken to the scenes of law enforcement calls involving "a mentally impaired individual."