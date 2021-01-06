Community members bring questions to Cayuga County police forum

Cayuga County law enforcement leaders expressed hope for a strong turnout for a virtual police forum and that's what they got as 57 people participated in the event.
The forum was held Wednesday afternoon via Zoom.
The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have worked with community stakeholders to review police procedures, practices, strategies and more and to make a plan to promote trust, address systemic racial biases and meet community needs. The stakeholders were in one of three subgroups: police structure and training, community relations and crime prevention and alternatives to police response and procedural justice.
Several of the people in the forum were those stakeholders, including Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert; Cayuga County Director of Planning and Economic Development Steve Lynch; Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman; Bill Berry, chair of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace; Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, member of the Auburn Cayuga NAAACP; Auburn City Councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Debby McCormick and Cayuga County Legislator Elane Daly. Different law enforcement members were also present.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said they were encouraged by the turnout, with Butler highlighting all the "young faces" he saw on the Zoom call.
"That's something that we're really not used to in these types of forums, so that is encouraging, so thank you for all taking the time, and for our young viewers, to participate," Butler said. "That's what it's all about."
Schenck noted both agencies were working to update their policies and procedures and are seeking New York state accreditation through the Division of Criminal Justice Services. He said the sheriff's office hopes to have all of the revamped policies in place "by the end of summer, maybe the fall." He also asked that anyone who didn't want to ask questions through the forum reach out to him.
Former Auburn Mayor Guy Cosentino, who moderated the event, read off questions that were sent in before the event or during the event. Several questions were related to deescalation techniques — Schenck said officers receive that kind of training while in the police academy and in annual training — and mental health calls.
One question concerned whether the agencies have considered having a menial health professional on call to be taken to the scenes of law enforcement calls involving "a mentally impaired individual."
Schenck said the office currently doesn't have a professional like that "directly on-board" to respond to deputies responding to those types of calls. However, he noted the office has a close working relationship with the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, and have access to professionals who have come out to calls before, specifically with incidents where someone is barricaded in a home "or there may be a potentially dangerous situation involving a weapon."
The office has access to a mobile crisis team who will come to the scene of a mental health crisis, if needed, after hours. The sheriff has access to the team until midnight, Schenck continued. He said that has been extremely helpful and hopes to expand their access to the team to additional hours. Butler added that the crisis team has been "a godsend."
Another question concerned racial profiling and stops by police that could be perceived as biased.
"I'd say it goes back to the very beginning of hiring practices. Making sure that we're hiring the very best with integrity and standards that meet what we're trying to accomplish as a police department," Butler said. "That is an internal issue, that's something that somebody's going to bring with them if they're dong (racially)-biased stops, then that's something much deeper than a personal context of who we're hiring."
