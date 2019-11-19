PORT BYRON — A proposal to set up a transfer station at the former landfill in the town of Mentz was met with opposition.
Mentz Town Board members and residents each expressed concern with a proposal by Steven Morgan, owner of trash removal companies Morgan Rubbish Removal and Dependable Disposal, at an informational meeting held before the town board meeting Tuesday at the town offices in Port Byron. Morgan said he wants to set up a transfer station and buy up to 20 acres at the defunct landfill, which is over 70 acres, on Bergan Road.
A transfer station is a spot where smaller trucks often transfer their waste to larger vehicles to be taken to a landfill. Morgan said there are plans to build a transfer station to be 20,000-30,000 square feet, and an equipment maintenance facility and office at 6,000-8,000 square feet. He said that while plans are not set in stone, the overall cost is set to be $1.5 million to $2 million. In between the two buildings, Morgan said, would be a citizen convenience center where residents could drop off household waste and residential recycling. He said they would charge a certain amount per bag and they would likely have set hours.
He said the transfer station would be cleaned each day per DEC regulations, adding they state that garbage can't be on the ground in the stations overnight. He said the station would be an enclosed building that would help mitigate smell.
Several people said they were worried about the town being unable to hold the companies accountable once the land was purchased. Councilman Matthew Poyneer asked what recourse the town would have to get the companies to do anything in regard to concerns about trash and smell issues. Morgan replied there could be written guarantees and "we care about the communities that we operate in," but policies and the way the building would be built would help mitigate problems as much as possible.
Resident Kenneth Cook said he believes there is no water that can be drilled in that area, saying he had attempted it himself, so it would be "almost impossible" to wash those floors regularly unless water was transferred into the facility. Another person was worried about property values going down.
After the presentation was done and the bulk of the town meeting was finished, the board went into executive session to discuss the next step; the board could have voted to propose a community referendum or to dismiss it entirely. Councilperson Barbara Clancy made a motion to stop the process entirely, which was seconded by Supervisor Richard Nielens Jr. That was voted down by councilmen Mark Emerson, Jeff Mills and Poyneer. The meeting was then adjourned.
Poyneer said the town needed more information to decide on the next steps.