AUBURN — As people looked around the recently renovated lobby of Seymour Library, Lisa Carr was happy to see community members participate in a public event related to the library's future.

An open house was held at the Auburn library Saturday, allowing guests to see recent upgrades to the building while also giving people the opportunity to vote for and suggest ideas for a strategic plan for the library.

The renovations, with a cost of around $800,000 so far, centered mostly on the building's lobby, Carr noted, including the elevator. One side of the lobby had been blown out to have more space where people can sit and read. Multi-colored lights can now be turned on in the lobby. Other work included adding two bay windows. Carr, the library's director, said the undertaking is "99%" finished, with some finishing touches still needed. The lobby previously hadn't received major updates since 1994.

As a part of the library's process for garnering community feedback on its strategic plan, sheets of paper were placed around the building with "What if?" questions regarding ideas could give feedback on, such as the library encouraging more use of its grounds, what it might look like if the library gave people access to learning opportunities and if the library shared more stories about its programs and collections? Open house attendees could vote on ideas with stickers they were given, while also sharing their thoughts on the sheets of paper or through sticky notes.

For example, in relation to the question about the library possibly encouraging additional use of its grounds, someone wrote down a suggestion of a garden club, seed library or plant sharing. Between the event Saturday and an open house held April 25, Carr estimated around 100 people had participated in giving feedback on the questions.

"We'll be going over all of this and refining the tactics," she said.

The library's prior strategic plan was already outdated, Carr noted, noting that work on a new one began in late 2019 into early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic "put everything on hold." Coming out of the outbreak, the library needed to rethink its plan, as Carr said the way people use libraries has changed in recent years.

"It was really time to regroup and to come back to this idea and come up with a good plan to serve the community moving forward," she said.

The library began working with Heidi Holtz, who runs the consulting firm Stillwork Coaching and Consulting, on the process for a new plan in December 2022. People were able to respond to surveys in January. Around March, a committee comprised of library staff and board members worked with Holtz to form a series of questions that were posed to people in Auburn and surrounding areas, both in individual interviews and as a part of focus groups.

"What came out of it was, some themes emerged, and then we took some of the themes that we saw emerging and we formed these questions to ask (at the open house)," Holtz said.

Carr and Holtz said the library aims to have a firmer grasp of what the strategic plan will look like by June.

Leslie O'Donnell and her son, Jamie, 18, who both helped create a Dungeons and Dragons group at the library, were among the people who attended the open house, as they noted they frequently use the library.

Sarah Brokaw, her son Henry, daughter Emerson, and Sarah's mother, Linda Tersegno, were by the the lobby door at one point, with Henry, 6 holding up some books. Emerson, 3, attended the event with two pink tutus on. Sarah said she brings the siblings out to the library about once a month. Tersegno said she placed a voting sticker by a question concerning the possibility of the library intentionally designing collaborative programs with not-for-profits groups.

Tersegno praised the library's work to gain feedback on its potential future plans

"Perfect, reach out to the community," she said.