Community spread: Where COVID-19 cases spiked in Cayuga County

New data released by the Cayuga County Health Department reveals where there were significant upticks in COVID-19 cases over the past two months.

In the city of Auburn, the number of confirmed cases increased from 41 on Sept. 4 to 126 on Oct. 31. There were 15 cases in the final 26 days of September and 70 in October, which accounted for nearly 31% of the county's case total for the month.

The town with the most cases is Moravia, which had 65 cases in October and has 71 overall since mid-March. The spike is largely due to the number of COVID-19 cases at Cayuga Correctional Facility, which is located in the town. There were 44 cases among the incarcerated population at the state prison. The health department has said that prison employees tested positive, but the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees the prison system, doesn't release facility-specific COVID-19 data for staff cases.

Four towns had double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases. Brutus had 14 cases in September and October to raise its total to 23 since the beginning of the pandemic. Owasco and Sterling each had 11 new cases over a two-month period. Sennett had 10 new cases, all of which were in October.