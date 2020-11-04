Community spread: Where COVID-19 cases spiked in Cayuga County

New data released by the Cayuga County Health Department reveals where there were significant upticks in COVID-19 cases over the past two months.
In the city of Auburn, the number of confirmed cases increased from 41 on Sept. 4 to 126 on Oct. 31. There were 15 cases in the final 26 days of September and 70 in October, which accounted for nearly 31% of the county's case total for the month.
The town with the most cases is Moravia, which had 65 cases in October and has 71 overall since mid-March. The spike is largely due to the number of COVID-19 cases at Cayuga Correctional Facility, which is located in the town. There were 44 cases among the incarcerated population at the state prison. The health department has said that prison employees tested positive, but the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees the prison system, doesn't release facility-specific COVID-19 data for staff cases.
Four towns had double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases. Brutus had 14 cases in September and October to raise its total to 23 since the beginning of the pandemic. Owasco and Sterling each had 11 new cases over a two-month period. Sennett had 10 new cases, all of which were in October.
The new figures released by the health department provide a clearer look at the scope of the outbreak in Cayuga County and how it's affected nearly every town. In October, when the county had 228 new cases, every town except one (Victory) had a new case.
Support Local Journalism
From Sept. 4 to Oct. 31, the county's total number of COVID-19 cases increased by 152.8%. The number of people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for individuals who had direct contact with positive cases, increased 199.2% — from 527 in early September to 1,577 at the end of October.
The health department explained that the spike in cases is due to community spread.
"Contact tracing has revealed people who have overlooked mild symptoms of COVID-19 and are out in the community, going to work or socializing," the department wrote. "Many people have initially attributed mild symptoms to a change in season, and as symptoms develop, ultimately have tested positive for COVID-19."
There are also more cases involving people who were quarantined and later tested positive for the virus.
"This highlights the importance of maintaining compliance with quarantine," the department added. "People can help prevent and control the spread of the virus by keeping social circles small, getting tested if symptomatic, staying home when ill (even mild illness) and once identified as being positive for COVID-19 being forthcoming with sharing contact information with the health department."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.