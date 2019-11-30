A committee organizing an upcoming Catholic-based pre-K to fifth-grade school set to open after St. Joseph School in Auburn closes next year is looking for input from community members.
The Catholic Diocese of Rochester announced in November that St. Joseph will be closing in June 2020 due to dwindling enrollment and related financial problems. A group called The Committee for the Continuation of Catholic Education, which is working on opening a new school in September 2020, announced its plans in an email to St. Joseph parents after the closure was made public.
You have free articles remaining.
Erin Burroughs, a member of the committee, said in a news release that a meeting to discuss suggestions and identify initial needs will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Schrader Hall in St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Suggestions may also be sent to AuburnCatholicEd@gmail.com.
"Many details remain and the group is interested in gaining community input on the desired traits for our new school in the Auburn Catholic community," the news release said.